Just when we thought the holidays couldn't get any better, women's hockey superstars Caroline Ouellette and Julie Chu shared an adorable holiday family photo.

It shows the happy moms decked out in matching Christmas sweaters, cradling baby Liv who is dressed in a Santa onesie. To make things even cuter, one of her tiny socks has slipped off.

"Merry Christmas from the Chullettes," Chu captioned the Instagram post. "We got our Christmas present in November but are continuing to celebrate." Ouellette reiterated that Liv was their greatest gift in French in her Instagram post of the same photo.

Ouellette and Chu, who have had stints captaining Team Canada and Team USA respectively, first shared the news of Liv's arrival in November.

Since then, their Instagram accounts have slowly but surely become saturated in squee-worthy photos of their bundle of joy.

But the pair, who played on the same side as teammates for the Canadian Women's Hockey League's Canadiennes de Montreal, have really taken things up a notch for the holiday season.

Ho Ho Ho 🎄 🎅 A post shared by Caroline Ouellette (@caroouellette13) on Dec 10, 2017 at 6:22pm PST

Joyeux Noël de Liv! A post shared by Caroline Ouellette (@caroouellette13) on Dec 25, 2017 at 12:33pm PST

Can you hear our tears of joy at how adorable this all is?

Both women are considered to be some of the greatest female hockey players of all time, having played against each other and together for several years, and have a mountain of accomplishments under their belts including being Olympic medallists and Clarkson Cup champions.

They're clearly also kicking butt as moms.

More of this family forever please.

