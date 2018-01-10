Your birth date can determine a lot about who you are as a person. In fact, according to Chinese astrology, the date can actually influence your personality, compatibility with others, career, and luck.

The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle, and each cycle is associated with one of five elements — wood, fire, earth, metal, or water. Within that cycle, each year is associated with an animal as well. These specific pairings of element and animal occur just once every 60 years and are the determinant factors when it comes to personality.

This year, Chinese New Year takes place on Feb. 16, 2018, marking the end of the Year of the Fire Rooster and the beginning of the Year of the Earth Dog.

If you're expecting a wee one after this date, then congratulations! The Dog is considered to be a very auspicious animal. Read on to learn more about what it means to have a baby born in the Year of the Earth Dog.

1. Personality

Generally, those born in the Year of the Dog (1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006) are characterized by their loyalty, independence, and friendly nature. While they are known to be responsible, honest, and clever, their weakness is that they can be short-tempered and stubborn.

Earth Dogs, specifically, are "communicative, serious, and responsible in work," according to China Highlights. They also experience "good fortune in wealth," Travel China Guide reports.

2. Compatibility

Dogs get along well with others, but their best match is with those born in the Year of the Rabbit (1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011) because both animals have similar personalities (read: sensitive and compassionate).

But while Dogs are well liked, they can have difficult relationships with Dragons and Sheep, who have very different personalities and work ethics. Dragons (1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012) tend to be ambitious, but unrealistic, while Sheep (1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015) tend to be pessimists.

3. Career

Because of their deep sense of loyalty, Dogs tend to be drawn to careers that serve others. They also aren't afraid to take on challenging tasks, which means the best careers for them include a politician, priest, interior designer, counsellor, or police officer, China Highlights recommends.

4. Lucky things

Each zodiac sign has its own lucky numbers, colours, flowers and even directions! For those born in the Year of the Dog, lucky numbers include 3, 4, and 9, while lucky colours include red, green and purple. (See China Highlights for the full list of lucky associations for Dogs.)

Although it's bad luck when your birth year is the same as the zodiac year, there are things you can do to combat misfortune, and wearing red is one of them. For Earth Dogs, this might actually balance out their luck this year, since red is one of their lucky colours.

5. Famous Dogs

