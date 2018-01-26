Elton John Recalls The Moment He Knew Prince Harry Was In Love

Elton John was good friends with the late Princess Diana, so it only makes sense that he's kept in touch with her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. In fact, the 70-year-old singer is still so close to the Royal Family that Harry actually confessed to John last year that he was in love.

"I spent some time with him in Sicily last summer and I could tell that he was totally in love," John revealed on the U.K. show "Lorraine." "He didn't really discuss much personally but he said, 'I'm in love' and I thought, 'Good for you.'"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle on Jan. 18.

Harry began dating his fiancée Meghan Markle shortly after they met in July 2016 and previously revealed that he fell in love with her quite fast.

"The fact that I fell in love with Meghan so incredibly quickly was confirmation to me that all the stars were aligned, everything was just perfect," he gushed to the BBC in November after their engagement was announced.

Now that Harry is engaged and his brother William is expanding his family — he's expecting his third child with Kate Middleton in April — John is happy that both of them are doing so well.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Church of St Mary Magdalene on Dec. 25, 2017.

"Both those boys seem to have been ecstatically happy, and that's all you want people to be," he said on "Lorraine."

Although John was close friends with Diana, he admitted that they did have a falling out at one point, but reconciled shortly before her death in 1997. At her funeral, he famously sang a revised version of "Candle in the Wind" to pay homage to the late princess, and last year, on the 20th anniversary of her death, he shared heartfelt tribute on social media.

John has been close with the Royal Family ever since and previously spoke about how much Harry is like his late mother.

"People love [Harry]. He's young and he's got his mother's ability to talk to people and make people feel at ease. Make them feel loved," John told Hello magazine in November. "It's a very rare gift. He's inherited it from his mother and he's using it to good use."

Considering John is such a good friend to the Royal Family — and the fact that he previously attended William's nuptials in 2011 — we have no doubt he'll be invited to watch Harry and Markle tie the knot later this year. The royal wedding is set for May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Keep Up With The Royals

Get our weekly email round-up of all things Royal.



Also on HuffPost: