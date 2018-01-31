'Suits' Will Go On Without Meghan Markle Or Patrick J. Adams

As Meghan Markle takes on an exciting new role — a soon-to-be duchess and wife to Prince Harry — the show that made her a star will go on without her.

The hit television legal drama "Suits" has been renewed for an eighth season despite the departure of Markle, who played character Rachel Zane, and her on-screen love interest Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross. The show will say goodbye to the characters in a two-hour season finale airing April 25, according to a USA Network statement.

"After seven seasons, 'Suits' remains one of USA Network's most beloved and popular series," Chris McCumber, president, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, said in the statement.

"While we're excited for Season 8, everyone at USA will deeply miss Patrick and Meghan, and are grateful for the talent and commitment they brought to 'Suits' season after season. We wish each of them nothing but the very best."

In November, Markle and Prince Harry announced that they were engaged and will wed in May this year after a whirlwind romance. The couple met in London in the summer of 2016, after being introduced by Harry's childhood friend, Violet Von Westenholz.

In their first joint interview after their engagement, Markle confirmed that she was quitting acting after she finished filming her final season of "Suits."

"I think what's been really exciting ― as we talk about this as the transition out of my career ― is that the causes that have been very important to me, I can focus even more energy on," Markle, 36, told BBC.

She said she was just going out to get some milk... https://t.co/y7cnM0eC9D — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) November 27, 2017

Hey guys - I'm gonna head out and grab some milk.... https://t.co/Z8CxKX3Nqt — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) January 30, 2018

Adams, who kidded about his on-screen girlfriend saying she was "just going out to get some milk" when Markle announced her engagement, made a similar joke after Tuesday's announcement that he was departing "Suits."

"Hey guys ― I'm gonna head out and grab some milk," Adams wrote on Twitter.

In an official statement, Adams expressed his "love and gratitude" to "all of the people who have made the last seven years possible," and said that playing Mike Ross taught him the power of believing in himself.

"Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live," Adams said.

"I'm excited to now step across the screen and become solely a fan of a show that I know has much more in store in the years to come."

The second half of "Suits" Season 7 will premiere on Wednesday, March 28.