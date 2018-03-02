The biggest highlight of award show season is the Oscars, so it's no surprise that celebrities always dress to impress for the grand event.

This year, the 90th Academy Awards saw an array of colours hit the red carpet — a departure from the sea of black that took over the Golden Globes and the Baftas to support the Time's Up and Me Too movements.

The Academy previously said that they hoped the show would focus "on films, not the cultural moment around them," which could explain the step away from the all-black dress code.

Me Too founder and activist Tarana Burke also told BBC News ahead of the show that the Time's Up movement isn't a "gimmick."

With that being said, here are 20 of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2018 Oscars, plus some of the most unique outfits we've seen grace the red carpet.

1. Chadwick Boseman

There's a reason T'Challa is king! The "Black Panther" star walked the red carpet in an all-black ensemble paired with a long, embellished coat. We especially loved the details of his outfit, from his ring accessories right down to the zippers on his shoes. Boseman's style could not be more on point!

2. Allison Williams

The "Get Out" star graced the Oscars red carpet in a beige gown with a beaded bodice. It can be hard to pull off a nude-coloured dress, which is why Williams deserves all the applause for doing so and looking so effortlessly elegant. Her look is the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour, especially thanks to the soft waves in her hair.

3. Betty Gabriel

Speaking of "Get Out," we almost didn't recognize actress Betty Gabriel, who played the brilliantly creepy maid Georgina in the film. The breakout star opted for turquoise gown with a sheer, v-neck top and embroidered floral detailing. The unique embellishments and choice of colour is what made her outfit a real standout.

4. Adam Rippon

The U.S. Olympic figure skater made his Oscars red carpet debut in a black-and-white Moschino tuxedo complete with a leather harness. Rippon is known for taking risks, which is a quality that's also translated into his fashion sense. While his red-carpet look definitely made a statement, we're not entirely sure how we feel about the hard-hitting look juxtaposed against the elegance of the Oscars. However, fans on Twitter seem to be here for it.

5. Allison Janney

Allison Janney is proof beauty only gets better with age! The 58-year-old has been slaying at all the red carpet shows this year — remember the hot pink number she wore to the Spirit Awards? — and the Oscars is no exception. Janney, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for "I, Tonya," rolled up in fire engine red dress. The form-fitted Reem Acra gown hugged Janney in all the right places and her bold, long sleeves were refreshingly modern.

6. Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno knows there's no shame in recycling an old outfit! The 86-year-old Academy Award winner walked the red carpet in the same gown she wore at the 1962 Oscars. The dress, however, wasn't completely the same, as it appears Moreno modernized it with a strapless neckline and matched it with a bold statement necklace. Moreno is obviously the coolest.

7. Kelly Marie Tran

Kelly Marie Tran is an ice blue queen! The "Star Wars" actress channelled Cinderella for her first Oscars red carpet appearance. Her floor-length gown included a bejeweled top and tulle skirt. Not only did we love the soft, refreshing colour of her dress, but Tran's beauty look and delicate accessories really pulled her look together. Get a closer look here.

8. Mary J. Blige

This silhouette is doing all kinds of wonders for Mary J. Blige! The 47-year-old singer, who received her first acting Oscar nomination this year, looked incredibly chic in her all-white gown. Blige accessorized with a white, bejeweled clutch to match the sparkling beaded detail on her bodice. We could not be more in love with this gorgeous look!

9. Eiza Gonzalez

We are very into Eiza Gonzalez's radiant, yellow attire. Without any bells and whistles (except some cutouts on the back), the "Baby Driver" star really let her beauty look do the talking in this simple, form-fitting gown. Gonzalez, who is presenting at the awards show, accessorized with a bejeweled cuff and a pair of elegant dangling earrings.

10. Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele looked classy as ever as he walked the red carpet in a Calvin Klein suit. We loved that he didn't opt for an all-black ensemble like most male celebrities do at the awards show, and that his simple black-and-white attire matched his beautiful wife, comedian Chelsea Peretti.

11. Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman was a standout in royal blue. Everything about her outfit screamed glamour, from the strapless neckline to the thigh-high slit. The oversized bow was a unique touch, and the placement created a gorgeous silhouette on Kidman's tall stature.

12. Armie Hammer

Bravo to Armie Hammer who managed to make a red, velvet suit look chic and modern. The velvet, in contrast with his white dress shirt and black bow tie, looked incredibly sharp and was a refreshing alternative to a simple black suit. The "Call Me By Your Name" star really owned this look.

13. Jennifer Lawrence

JLaw always brings her A-game to the red carpet, but the metallic gown she chose for the Oscars really stunned us. The floor-length Dior number featured super-thin spaghetti straps and sequin details that gave her look a fresh and modern feel. We also loved the simplicity of her beauty look and that she complemented the edginess of her dress with soft waves in her hair.

14. Viola Davis

If you thought hot pink was outdated, think again. We loved that Viola Davis wore this bright, daring colour and matched it with simple, silver accessories. Considering how often we see big ball gowns on the red carpet, the simplicity of Davis' ensemble and how stunning she looked was what really caught our attention.

15. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Honestly, Lin-Manuel Miranda's sunglasses are what made this outfit for us – that and his incredibly charming attitude on the red carpet. The 38-year-old "Hamilton" creator was all smiles as he arrived at the Academy Awards in a navy blue suit jacket and black pants.

16. Jennifer Garner

Mesmerized is the only word to describe our reaction to Jennifer Garner's red carpet dress. Not only did the royal blue catch our eye, but the unique neckline and train did, too. And to top it all off, Garner's deep left parting of her hair breathed new life into her look.

17. Jane Fonda

It's rare to see a long-sleeved dress on the red carpet, but Jane Fonda pulled off the look flawlessly. The 80-year-old actress exuded elegance in a pearl-white Balmain gown with an angled neckline. Seriously, who else could pull off a cut like this?

18. Tom Holland

The "Spider-Man" star channelled James Bond by opting for a double-breasted tuxedo. Although only 21 years old, Holland clearly knows a thing or two about style! Holland looked sharp in his all-black attire, proving this classic outfit never fails.

19. Greta Gerwig

Greta Gerwig was a ray of sunshine in an orange-yellow Rodarte gown with floral embellishments. The 34-year-old exuded spring vibes, as she complemented her dress with a blue floral necklace. She then went bold with an eye-catching red lip.

20. Miguel

There was an air of regalness to Miguel's attire as he walked the Oscars red carpet with his partner Nazanin Mandi. Wearing all black, the singer — who will perform the Oscar-nominated song "Remember Me" from Disney's "Coco" at the show — looked effortlessly cool with a velvet black coat draped over his shoulders.

