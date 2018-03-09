At some point in the summer of 2018, the Canadian government is going to legalize marijuana across the country. And as such, provinces are preparing for exactly how they plan to sell it.

In Alberta, they'll be issuing licenses for cannabis stores. In B.C., it'll be a mix of public and private stores that will offer weed for sale.

In Ontario, pot will be acquired through government-run stores, and on Friday, the province revealed exactly what those will be called, and what the marketing effort behind it looks like.

The Ontario Cannabis Store, the official brand of the LCBO's cannabis arm, notes the logo is "designed to convey a safe, simple and approachable environment for consumers, and agency employees, in a clear and easily understood manner."

Emphasis on the safe.

And of course, it got immediate feedback from online commenters.

It seems likely they were expecting something a bit more ... trippy.

This is the exceptionally boring logo of the new "Ontario Cannabis Store." Feel like they should've let the designers take a few hits first. pic.twitter.com/vu9zgCMcm7 — Robyn Urback (@RobynUrback) March 9, 2018

Sure, the Ontario Cannabis Store logo LOOKS boring. But have you ever tried syncing it to 'Dark Side of the Moon'? pic.twitter.com/k8loYZ5b7Z — Matthew Ritchie (@MatthewERitchie) March 9, 2018

annoyed that the Ontario Cannabis Store logo doesn't include a string of dancing grateful dead bears and an alien in a cat-in-the-hat hat saying "take me to your provincially authorized dealer" while devil stix-ing. — your friend john (@johnsemley3000) March 9, 2018

Erm...

This is the new logo for Ontario's cannabis agency... called.. um.. Ontario Cannabis Store.

...

...

Lacking a bit in the creative department, me thinks. https://t.co/nZ25NQ1Wwu... pic.twitter.com/SUCN3eDivi — Kamil Karamali (@KamilKaramali) March 9, 2018

Mind you, not everyone disliked it.

Weirdly proud of the Ontario Cannabis Store to be honest? What did you all expect, exactly? I am a contrarian, I know, but... fuckin a? pic.twitter.com/RFpo2BF1FD — Kate Robertson (@katierowboat) March 9, 2018

Some even provided helpful supplementary marketing materials.

feel like they are missing this on the Ontario Cannabis Store logo pic.twitter.com/fP8CSXlsMb — kevin Young (@KevinYounge) March 9, 2018

And acronyms were immediately on offer.

"The Ontario Cannabis Store" abbreviates to TOCS, which if you pronounce it in a certain way, sounds like "tokes" which seems appropriate. (Thanks to @DougSaunders for pointing that out to me). #onpoli — Steve Paikin (@spaikin) March 9, 2018

Ontario Cannabis Store = "The Ox" for short. 🐂



You heard it here first. — Solomon Israel (@sol_israel) March 9, 2018

There you have it, Ontario. Weed is coming your way eventually — just keep an eye out for the Ox.