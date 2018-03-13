Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Are Going On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir might be learning some new choreography and sexy moves this week, but it's not for another figure skating routine.

It's better.

The Olympic gold medallists — and subjects of intense "are they dating or not? AND WHY AREN'T THEY?? COME ON!! JUST ADMIT YOU'RE IN LOVE!" public scrutiny — are going to be on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The show's executive producer Ed Glavin made the announcement Monday on Twitter, and the internet immediately exploded with glee, general merriment, and memes.

Have a feeling all #VirtueMoir fans will gladly and freely work as writers, researchers and PAs for that Ellen episode on the 20th. 🤣 And just to make it even more special, could you get @Lesdoggg on that day too, to represent all of us who ship them? pic.twitter.com/Q0Wo1hvCiK — Andie P (@iamandiep) March 12, 2018

The pair will appear on the March 20th show, Glavin said on Twitter. Set your PVRs, Canada!

Virtue, who has proven her social media savvy time and time again, tweeted that she and Moir are already working on their entrance choreography. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is known for highlighting it's guests' dance moves as they make their way to the stage. Actress Jessica Biel, for instance, recently pulled off the famous choreography from "Dirty Dancing" — complete with air lift.

Happy birthday, @JessicaBiel! I hope you're having the time of your life. pic.twitter.com/40G75Jy7DQ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 3, 2018

"Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours ... really, we are just training for our ("The Ellen DeGeneres Show") entrance," Virtue wrote on Monday.

Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours ... really, we are just training for our @TheEllenShow entrance 💃🏻🕺 https://t.co/rw3ohEJKCg — Tessa Virtue (@tessavirtue) March 12, 2018

Just tell me what music you want. I'm ready. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 13, 2018

"Just tell me what music you want. I'm ready," DeGeneres quipped back.

Virtue and Moir fans from around the world took to Twitter to express their excitement, proving yet again it's not just Canada who has a major crush on the duo.

hi AMERICAN fan here who is obsessed with them WHO TOLD YOU ONLY CANADIANS WERE THIS CRAZY — YNMD Seeks Platonic Canadian Business Partner (@yoganerdmd) March 12, 2018

Thanks so much for doing this! I'm not Canadian, I'm from Scotland but so excited to see them on Ellen! Really appreciate you guys making this happen #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/RWIAZPKkoh — Nadine Erskine (@NadineErskine) March 12, 2018

These news also just made this German fan very happy! 😜🎉 pic.twitter.com/N0O6UuIWJP — doris. 💫 (@outlanderswift) March 12, 2018

But mostly, people were excited for DeGeneres to have a crack at getting the truth about their relationship (or lack thereof ... we guess) out of them.

@HeidiHoque WAIT WHAT?! You know Ellen is going to ask the hard hitting questions. — Ally-X (@13allypaige) March 13, 2018

So Excited!!! If anyone can get it out of them, it's Ellen 🙌 — Heidi (@HeidiHoque) March 13, 2018

no ellen is allowed to ask that

but ellen is the ONLY one allowed to ask that

because she's ellen

(ok maybe also Oprah) — YNMD Seeks Platonic Canadian Business Partner (@yoganerdmd) March 12, 2018

SCOTT BETTER PROPOSE TO TESSA ON ELLEN'S COUCH SO I CAN CRY FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE OK?! #VirtueMoir https://t.co/l5OCgZB08f — Dancing in a daydream🦄⭐️ (@Misneach98) March 12, 2018

Between this, their star-studded appearance at a Toronto Maple Leafs game, Virtue's new gig with Nivea Canada, and Moir's Heritage Minute moment at the women's hockey gold medal game, it's pretty safe to say these two now top maple syrup, and maybe even Drake, as our most popular Canadian-made product.

Also on HuffPost: