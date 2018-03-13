All Sections
    • LIVING
    03/13/2018 11:09 EDT

    Tessa Virtue And Scott Moir Are Going On 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

    And. People. Are. Stoked.

    John Sibley / Reuters
    Gold medallists Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir celebrate at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2018.

    Ice dance champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir might be learning some new choreography and sexy moves this week, but it's not for another figure skating routine.

    It's better.

    The Olympic gold medallists — and subjects of intense "are they dating or not? AND WHY AREN'T THEY?? COME ON!! JUST ADMIT YOU'RE IN LOVE!" public scrutiny — are going to be on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." The show's executive producer Ed Glavin made the announcement Monday on Twitter, and the internet immediately exploded with glee, general merriment, and memes.

    The pair will appear on the March 20th show, Glavin said on Twitter. Set your PVRs, Canada!

    Virtue, who has proven her social media savvy time and time again, tweeted that she and Moir are already working on their entrance choreography. "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is known for highlighting it's guests' dance moves as they make their way to the stage. Actress Jessica Biel, for instance, recently pulled off the famous choreography from "Dirty Dancing" — complete with air lift.

    "Our choreographers think we are currently creating show numbers for our upcoming tours ... really, we are just training for our ("The Ellen DeGeneres Show") entrance," Virtue wrote on Monday.

    "Just tell me what music you want. I'm ready," DeGeneres quipped back.

    Virtue and Moir fans from around the world took to Twitter to express their excitement, proving yet again it's not just Canada who has a major crush on the duo.

    But mostly, people were excited for DeGeneres to have a crack at getting the truth about their relationship (or lack thereof ... we guess) out of them.

    Between this, their star-studded appearance at a Toronto Maple Leafs game, Virtue's new gig with Nivea Canada, and Moir's Heritage Minute moment at the women's hockey gold medal game, it's pretty safe to say these two now top maple syrup, and maybe even Drake, as our most popular Canadian-made product.

