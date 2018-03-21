The Duchess of Cambridge is just weeks away from welcoming her third child, but that doesn't mean her work has taken a backseat to her pregnancy.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old and the Royal Foundation hosted a symposium at London's Royal Society of Medicine where experts discussed childhood mental health. Specifically, the academics addressed early intervention and support — both emotional and social — for young kids.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the symposium at Royal Society of Medicine on March 21, 2018.

The duchess looked radiant as she arrived at the event wearing a mint green ensemble by Jenny Packham. She was all smiles as she waved to royal fans and greeted experts in attendance.

Catherine meets Sir Simon Charles Wessely, President of the Royal Society of Medicine, Peter Fonagy, Chief Executive at The Anna Freud Centre and Lorraine Heggessey of the Royal Foundation.

Mental health has always been a top priority for the Royal Foundation, which is the umbrella organization for all of Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's charities.

Catherine, however, has always specifically championed kids' mental health and has often spoken about the impact parents and adults can have on children's well-being.

"Whether we are school leaders, teachers, support staff or parents, we each have a role to play," the royal said in a special video filmed for charity Place2Be in February. "When we are open and honest with each other about the challenges we face, we can work together to ensure the children in our care have the chance to become the best version of themselves."

The mental health symposium is just one of many events the duchess has attended recently.

Last Monday, she stepped out with the Royal Family — including the Queen, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle — for Commonwealth Day, and last weekend she attended a St. Patrick's Day Parade with Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Irish Guards St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hounslow, England.

Clearly, the duchess isn't letting her pregnancy slow her down, and on Thursday, she will step out again with William at an event to celebrate the Commonwealth. This will be one of the royal's final official engagements before she gives birth in April, People magazine reports.

While the duchess' exact due date is unknown, it has been rumoured that she will give birth on St. George's Day on April 23.

