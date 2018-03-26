Meghan Markle’s Wedding Dress Will Cost Less Than Kate Middleton’s: Report

There's no denying Meghan Markle has great taste in fashion. From her flawless designer coats to chic accessories, she's never failed to impress us with her style. That's why it's no surprise that the hype over her wedding gown is only getting stronger as her big day draws near.

While Markle is keeping details of her white gown under wraps, royal expert Katie Nicholl recently revealed a very interesting fact to Entertainment Tonight: Markle's dress will likely cost less than Kate Middleton's.

Meghan Markle during her trip with Prince Harry to Northern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

If you recall, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a stunning Alexander McQueen gown to her April 2011 wedding to Prince William. The dress — which has since become iconic — featured a Victorian-inspired corset, lace sleeves, and a nine-foot long train.

According to ET, the designer piece cost a whopping $275,000!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day on April 29, 2011.

Considering this extravagant amount, we wouldn't blame Markle for wanting a less expensive dress, especially taking into account the fact that she's currently paying for her entire royal wardrobe herself, according to reports.

But Nicholl says the decision to wear a more economical gown has less to do with money, and more to do with respecting her future sister-in-law.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton attend the first annual Royal Foundation Forum on Feb. 28, 2018 in London.

"There have been reports that [Meghan's] considering spending hundreds of thousands of pounds on a wedding dress. I think that's incredibly unlikely," Nicholl told ET.

"Kate Middleton's dress cost 150,000 pounds. It was her parents, Carol and Michael Middleton, who paid for that bill. I think it was very unlikely that Meghan would spend more than that and in doing so try and upstage a future queen."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Belfast, Nothern Ireland on March 23, 2018.

This makes total sense considering Markle and Harry have always been very respectful of Prince William and Catherine when it comes to their wedding. A prime example is the strategic date they chose for their May 19 nuptials, which comes almost one month after the third royal baby's due date.

Other than this tidbit of information about the cost of her gown, not much else is known about Markle's wedding dress, but that hasn't stopped royal fans from speculating over her chosen designer. According to Hello magazine, British brand Ralph & Russo is a top contender, as they designed the couture gown the 36-year-old wore in her official engagement photos with Harry.

However, it's possible Markle will opt for an American brand instead, to pay tribute to her roots, or go with a Canadian label, as she's known for favouring Canuck designs. But only time will tell!

Also on HuffPost: