    04/09/2018 10:49 EDT | Updated 1 hour ago

    Humboldt Broncos Art Reveals Deep Impact The Crash Has On Canadians

    They capture the pain and heartbreak felt across the country.

    Canadians are at a loss for words after hearing the news of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash in Saskatchewan that has left 15 dead and 14 injured. But that doesn't mean they haven't found touching ways to honour the people who died.

    On social media, some people are sharing artwork inspired by the junior hockey team to show their support and condolences to those affected. The images, which are being shared using the hashtag #humboldtstrong, capture the pain and heartbreak felt across the country.

    One mom shared a drawing by her daughter, which reveals that even the youngest Canadians understand the loss in some capacity.

    "To translate a kindergartener's spelling: 'Jesus with hockey players and coaches,'" she captioned the photo.

    The accident occurred on Friday evening when a tractor-trailer collided with the hockey team's bus. The exact cause of the crash is still unknown.

    The team's head coach, 41-year-old Darcy Haugan, was among the 15 people who died. His niece, Sarah Hope, shared a painting she made in his memory.

    "I don't know how to deal with this," she wrote on Instagram. "Please Pray for my auntie, my cousins, my grandparents, my mom, and for all he families of those lost and healing. We grieve together."

    "This painting is unfinished, because it still just isn't doing him justice," she added.

    Canadians have also started leaving hockey sticks on their porches to honour the victims.

    Many have also donated to Canadian Blood Services and are planning to wear hockey jerseys on April 12 to support the victims and their families.

