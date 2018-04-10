Fundraiser For The Humboldt Broncos Is Now Canada’s Biggest-Ever GoFundMe

The Humboldt Broncos bus crash broke the hearts of Canadians everywhere. Now citizens across the country have come together to raise funds for the team and their families, making the Broncos' GoFundMe campaign the largest the country has ever seen.

In just three days, the page raised almost $7 million for the survivors and the families of the 15 victims.

This is an outstanding number, as the second-largest campaign in Canada, which was for the Fort McMurray wildfire in 2016, raised just over $1 million in comparison, Global News reports.

GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon told the news site that this is a remarkable feat, as the tragedy not only touched Canadians, but people around the world.

"We've seen more than 70,000 people donate and we've seen donations come in from more than 65 countries," Solomon told Global.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when the Broncos' bus collided with a truck near Tisdale, Sask. while the team was making their way to a playoff game. The incident left 15 dead and 14 injured. CBC reports that 12 survivors are still in hospital and four of them are in critical condition.

A makeshift memorial at the intersection of the fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask. on Tuesday.

Humboldt, Sask. resident Sylvie Kellington is the woman behind the Broncos' GoFundMe page. Although she is not related to anyone on the team, she noted on the fundraiser that her son "played for the Broncos Bantam A team just this past season."

Money raised will go directly to the families affected by the tragedy. In addition to helping cover funeral costs, Kellington told CBC, "I know there will probably be rehab costs and home renovations that need to be done for some of the players and, I mean, I don't know exactly where that will end."

The fundraiser has seen a wide range of donations, from $5 to $50,000. This includes generous contributions from NHL teams, such as the Calgary Flames ($10,000) and Toronto Maple Leafs ($10,000), and Canadian corporations, such as the Canadian Tire Corp. ($50,000) and Chevrolet Canada ($25,000).

The campaign is now one of GoFundMe's top five largest global campaigns, in addition to being Canada's most successful fundraiser.

But Canadians haven't just raised donations to show their support for the hockey team and their families. Many have also symbolically placed their hockey sticks on their doorsteps and shared artwork in the team's memory. Blood donations have also increased, and some are planning to wear their hockey jerseys on April 12 to honour the victims.

Also on HuffPost: