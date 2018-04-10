Just last week, Canada learned that one of its toughest and youngest fighters had lost his battle with a debilitating rare disease.

Jonathan Pitre, the "fearless warrior" who captivated the country and the world with his positive energy as he fought epidermolysis bullosa, died at 17 on April 4 at a hospital in Minnesota.

Just a day after those devastating headlines, Canadians would be sent grieving over another tragedy: a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan had taken the lives of 15 people involved with the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team and injured 14 others.

There is nothing more tragic than young lives being taken too early.



Friday was one of the most devastating days in hockey with the Humboldt Broncos bus crash & the passing of Jonathan Pitre. Teenagers who all deserved to live full lives, but will never get the chance. — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) April 7, 2018

Emotions were already running high, so when this drawing of the Broncos inviting Pitre to play hockey with them started making the rounds on social media, the reaction online was profound.

TSN's James Duthie shared the drawing on Instagram Monday evening. But though he mentions he was told the work was created by Kingston, Ont.-based artist Silvia Pecota, she pointed out on Facebook that was not the case.

"Just a heads up, that this isn't my artwork," she commented on a TSN story about the drawing. "Not sure [why] I got credit. Very moving."

@MadeinCanada, a Twitter account with 342,000 followers, also shared the tribute and credited Pecota.

OK this just got me crying all over again!!!!! LOVE this!!!! — Ron Nelson (@hanley_72) April 10, 2018

One user on Reddit shared the image to the Ottawa section of the site and said it was "floating around uncredited" on Facebook.

Users on social media have pointed out that the drawing is signed with a "K" in the bottom left corner, though that has brought the internet nowhere closer to identifying the original artist.

Pecota did create a piece to pay tribute to the team, however, which she shared on Facebook a day after the tragic crash.

In Memory of the Humboldt Broncos. Fatal crash that killed 15 on 6th April 2018 - Saskatchewan. Posted by Silvia Pecota Studio on Sunday, April 8, 2018

If you know the artist of the Pitre, Broncos drawing, let us know on Twitter @HuffPostCanada.