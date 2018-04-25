In the wake of the horrific van rampage in Toronto that left 10 people dead and more than a dozen others injured, Muslim organizations have stepped up to support victims and families.

A GoFundMe campaign led by Canada Zakat, which is a project of DawaNet, a Muslim non-profit organization, has raised more than $160,000 as of publication just in the past two days. The money will go toward deceased victims' funerals.

Canada Zakat also raised more than $400,000 for the victims of the Quebec mosque shooting and their families, according to GoFundMe, as well as an additional $416,375 for Aymen Derbali, who was left paralyzed by the shooting.

"It is the fourth pillar of Islam, you have to give to charity, and that's the word 'zakat' in Arabic, so it is a way to purify our wealth," DawaNet communications officer Sana Khawaja told HuffPost Canada.

She said the Toronto tragedy has shaken Canadians and that's what spurred the flood of donations.

"We know that every single faith tradition, and even those who are without faith, believe in giving back and in charity," she said.

"So if we have become the vessel, even temporarily, for this one incident, to help facilitate in giving back ... then it is a noble cause."

Islamic Relief Canada has also started a crowdfunding campaign to support victims, and Muslim organization Human Concern International has set up an appeal on their website.

Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada, the Canadian arm of the Ahmadiyya Muslim sect, showed its support with a colossal #TorontoStrong banner at a memorial on Yonge Street near Finch Avenue on Tuesday.

Laurie McCann/Twitter A banner from Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama'at Canada is held up at a memorial at Yonge Street near Finch Avenue for victims of the Toronto van attack.

Members of the group also led prayers at a vigil.

WATCH: Here are scenes from the #Toronto van attack vigil, where many members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama`at Canada continue to lead prayers and show their solidarity with victims and their families. #TorontoStrong #PrayersForToronto pic.twitter.com/krxUP5Wob1 — AhmadiyyaCanada (@ahmadiyyacanada) April 24, 2018

