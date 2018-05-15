The royal wedding of the year — a.k.a. the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — will take place on Saturday, May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

But just because the nuptials are taking place across the pond doesn't mean us Canucks have to miss out on the action. Back in February, it was announced that the royal wedding will be perfectly timed for Canadian and American viewers, with a start time of 7 a.m. EST (12 p.m. GMT).

Read on to find out how to watch the royal wedding in Canada.

What time will it take place and what can you expect to see?

Harry and Markle's 600 guests will start arriving at the chapel between 4:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. EST (1:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. PST, 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. GMT). Although the couple did not release a formal guest list, we can expect to see a lot of familiar faces, including members of the Royal Family and A-list celebs like George and Amal Clooney and the Spice Girls (yes, all five of them!).

At 6:15 a.m. EST (3:15 a.m. PST, 11:15 a.m. GMT), Harry and his best man, the Duke of Cambridge, will arrive at the church. The brothers will likely arrive by foot, as they are staying at the luxury hotel Coworth Park in Ascot, U.K. the night before. The princes will take time to acknowledge those who have gathered on the grounds of Windsor Castle before entering the chapel's west steps.

Princes William and Harry at the opening of Greenhouse Sports Centre in London on April 26, 2018.

Markle and her mother, Doria Ragland, will head to the chapel by car around 6:30 a.m. EST (3:30 a.m. PST, 11:30 a.m. GMT) from Cliveden House Hotel, where they will stay the night before. However, Markle and her mother won't make their grand entrance until the ceremony begins at 7 a.m. EST (4 a.m. PST, 12 p.m. GMT) sharp.

The Queen will be the last member of the Royal Family to arrive before the bride. Her Majesty will make her appearance just five minutes before the ceremony begins.

Doria Ragland and Meghan Markle at the 2017 Invictus Games Closing Ceremony on Sept. 30, 2017 in Toronto.

Following the ceremony, which ends around 8 a.m. EST (5 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. GMT), the newlyweds will meet the 200 people who were invited to represent Harry's charities. They will then take a carriage ride through Windsor as their guests head to the reception at St. George's Hall. The carriage procession will take just under 25 minutes, Kensington Palace confirmed.

Although the public will not see anything inside the reception, live coverage might catch a glimpse of the bride and groom leaving Windsor Castle on the way to their to their evening reception at Frogmore House at 2 p.m. EST (11 a.m. PST, 7 p.m. GMT).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the 2018 Commonwealth Day service on March 12, 2018.

Where can you watch the royal wedding on TV?

CBC TV and CBC News Network will start their live wedding coverage at 4 a.m. EST (1 a.m. PST) so you won't miss even one minute of action on the big day. The live special will be hosted by Adrienne Arsenault, with special appearances by royal expert Katie Nicholl and former news anchor Peter Mansbridge. The live special will also be aired online at CBCNews.ca for those who don't have cable.

CTV will also have special live coverage. "Harry and Meghan: The Royal Wedding" will begin at 4 a.m. EST (1 a.m. PST) on CTV News and CP24. A live stream will also be available on CTVNews.ca and CP24.com.

Global will offer seven hours of wedding coverage starting at 4:30 a.m. EST (1:30 a.m. PST). The network will kick off with "Harry & Meghan: Their Love Story," a recap of the couple's romance, before starting live coverage of the nuptials at 5:30 a.m EST (2:30 a.m. PST). Hosts Cheryl Hickey, Sangita Patel and Dawna Friesen will be reporting directly from Windsor.

HBO Canada will also have their own special coverage thanks to Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon. The actors will star as "broadcast legends" Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan in "The Royal Wedding Life with Cord and Tish!" The show airs at 7:30 a.m. EST (4:30 a.m. PST).

Other networks will also be covering the nuptials, including Yahoo Canada, who will be live streaming the event here. Additionally, CNN will start coverage at 4 a.m. EST (1 a.m. PST), while E! and ABC News will start at 5 a.m. EST (2 a.m. PST), with the latter live streaming the wedding on ABCNews.com and GoodMorningAmerica.com.

What can you watch in the meantime while you wait for the royal wedding?

There are plenty of TV specials and film options to watch in the days leading up to the nuptials. Here are a few standouts you won't want to miss:

On Netflix Canada

"The Crown": This Netflix original tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II's life, giving insight into her romance with Prince Philip and the struggles she faced coming into her new role as head of the monarchy.

"The Royal House of Windsor": A documentary that looks at the history of the British Royal Family over the past 100 years and how they've lasted so long.

"The Royals": Ever wonder what it is about the Royal Family we all find so fascinating? This documentary examines this exact topic and the role the royals play in British life.

"Diana: In Her Own Words": More than 20 years after Princess Diana's death, the world is still captivated by her life and story. This documentary offers insight into the late princess' life with personal interview recordings and archived footage.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Edinburgh Castle on Feb. 13, 2018 in Scotland.

On TV

"The National"

When: Starting May 16 (times vary) on CBC

What: Host Adrienne Arsenault reports from London and Windsor. Topics include Markle's impact on the monarchy, royal wedding guests, and Diana's legacy.

"The Social": Royal Wedding Party

When: May 18 @ 1 p.m. EST (10 a.m. PST) on CTV

What: Join the talk show hosts as they discuss royal wedding guest fashion and how to throw a royal wedding viewing party.

"ETalk"

When: Weeknights at 7 p.m. EST (4 p.m. PST) on CTV and 7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. PST) on CTV Two

What: The show includes a segment called "Meghan's Toronto," which looks at the former actress' favourite hot spots in the city when she was filming "Suits." Starting May 16, anchor Danielle Graham and senior correspondent Lainey Lui will begin reporting from London and Windsor.

"ET Canada"

When: Weekdays at 7:30 p.m. EST and 7 p.m. PST on Global

What: Your daily dose of royal news coverage and the upcoming wedding reported by Cheryl Hickey and Sangita Patel from the U.K.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their wedding day in 1947.

After the wedding

"A Very Royal Wedding"

When: May 19 and 20 @ 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PST) on CBC News Network

What: This documentary takes a look at Queen Elizabeth II's wedding to Prince Philip in November 1947.

"A Royal Wedding for the Ages"

When: May 19 @ 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) on CBC News Network

What: This documentary, featuring Peter Mansbridge, examines how Harry and Markle's relationship is more similar to other royal couples than we thought.

