The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's third child has probably already received a ton of impressive presents from royals and dignitaries all around the world — he is a prince, after all.

Perhaps he was gifted a few parcels of land from his great-granny, the Queen, or his own toy room, or miniature Range Rovers for him to zoom around Kensington Palace when he's older. The options are endless.

But Prince Louis won't be getting his own life-sized Sophie the Giraffe — at least not from Canada.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement congratulating Prince William and Catherine on the birth of Prince Louis, and revealed that Canada will make a monetary donation to two Canadian mental health charities as a gift to the prince.

The statement reads in part: "To celebrate the birth of the Prince, Canada will donate $50,000 to Jack.org, a national network of young people in Canada who are leading important conversations on mental health. The organization supports 2,500 student leaders to bring awareness around mental health issues, break down stigma, and make sure students can get the help they need.

We will also donate $50,000 to Stella's Place, an organization that helps young adults better understand their mental health and how to manage it. In addition, we are gifting Prince Louis a traditional Haida blanket — a memento of his parents' recent visit to Haida Gwaii."

Waaaaay better than a Sophie the Giraffe.

The duke and duchess have been on two royal tours of Canada — the first in 2011, soon after their royal wedding, and the second in 2016, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who were, according to the prime minister's statement, "introduced to the beauty of Canada's west coast."

One of the stops on the second royal tour included a visit to Haida Gwaii (sans George and Charlotte), an island off the coast of British Columbia. The couple paddled their way to the island in a traditional Haida canoe and after they landed, watched a cultural performance by local children.

Although the royal couple have no plans to visit Canada in the near future, Trudeau noted that the country looks "forward to Prince Louis joining the family on a future tour."

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, tour in a canoe during a visit to Haida Gwaii in Skidegate, B.C., Sept. 30, 2016.

For now though, little Louis, who was born April 23 at St. Mary's Hospital in London, has enough gifts to occupy him. According to TMZ, English actor James Corden sent the wee prince a 23-book Beatrix Potter collection and plush characters toy set, valued at $750US, while fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg gifted the royal organic cotton bodysuits, onesies, and other clothing items valued at $500US, as well as wooden learning blocks in various languages.

But we like to think that Will and Kate would appreciate Canada's gift. As vocal mental health advocates, the royals have made it one of their goals to help youth who are suffering from mental health issues and are proponents of talking openly about the subject.

In a video released last year, the Duchess of Cambridge encouraged kids to open up about their mental health.

The campaign features an animated film co-produced by children & teachers, and includes an introduction by The Duchess, Patron of @AFNCCF. pic.twitter.com/hIkB6UCy8x — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 18, 2017

"It helps us all talk about our mental health," the duchess says in the video. "What to say and who to talk to when we have feelings that are too big to manage on our own. And how to listen and help if one of our friends is finding things difficult. Sometimes it's just a simple conversation that can make things better."

Kate, Will, and Prince Harry are also proponents of the Heads Together initiative, a charity that aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

"Mental health is just as important as physical health," Kate said in a PSA for the charity in 2016. Prince Harry added, "We can all play our part by helping and listening to each other and helping each other find support."

