All eyes were on Meghan Markle in her Clare Waight Keller wedding dress on Saturday, but we wouldn't be true royals fans if we didn't obsess over the Duchess of Cambridge's royal wedding outfit.

According to Kensington Palace, Catherine wore a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen paired with a Philip Treacy hat and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle.

This isn't the first time Kate has worn McQueen. The mom most famously wore a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen dress for her wedding in 2011, and she has since sported the designer many times.

Almost exactly a year ago, the duchess wore Alexander McQueen at her sister Pippa Middleton's wedding. For that occasion, the duchess wore an over-the-knee silk blush dress paired with a matching fascinator and pumps.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince George leave St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

While Catherine didn't have an official role in the royal wedding (she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, just under a month ago, after all), her and Prince William's two eldest children did.

Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 3, were a page boy and bridesmaid, respectively, in Markle and Harry's wedding party alongside the newlyweds' godchildren and Markle's BFF, Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney's three young children.

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace announced that Prince Louis, who was born April 23, would be left at home while his parents attended the wedding. Even though we wouldn't blame Kate and Will for not wanting to be responsible for caring for a newborn during one of the most important royal events of the year, the little prince was most likely left in the care of his nanny because he isn't strong enough to be around hundreds of people yet, as he could get sick.

