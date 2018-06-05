It's been less than a month since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot, but people are already wondering about their future children — specifically, what their royal titles will be.

While the royal couple is now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, it turns out that only their male children will inherit this dukedom thanks to an outdated peerage law, People magazine reports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 22.

Thanks to this rule, one of the royal couple's male heirs will not only inherit the title of Duke of Sussex, but also their father's Scottish and Northern Irish titles: Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel. And if Harry and Markle have no sons, their royal titles will die out.

What title will the couple's daughters have?

According to Hello magazine, they will be known as Ladies and will only be granted the title of duchess if they marry a duke, as Markle has done.

Queen Elizabeth II has amended outdated royal traditions in the past, which means she could change these peerage laws if she wanted to.

Most notably, Her Majesty altered the rules of succession, which previously stated all male siblings could jump ahead of their sisters, no matter their birth order. The Queen replaced this system with absolute primogeniture in 2013 so that succession would be based on birth order and would not discriminate against female siblings.

This means the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter, Princess Charlotte, is still fourth-in-line to the throne, despite the birth of her baby brother Prince Louis in April.

Why won't Harry and Markle's future kids be called prince or princess?

The Cambridges' eldest son, Prince George, was the only royal great-grandchild to be guaranteed this title based on the 1917 Letters Patent issued by King George V. However, the Queen updated the letters to allow for all of the Cambridge children to be given the title of prince or princess.

This means Harry and Markle's future children will not receive these titles either, unless the Queen declares it, Time reports.

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not revealed their family plans, they are known for their love of children and have hinted at having kids sooner rather than later.

While viewing baby products during their visit to Belfast, Ireland in March, Markle joked, "I'm sure at some point we'll need the whole lot!"

