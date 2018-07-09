Prince Louis Is A Sleeping Angel At His Royal Christening

The Cambridges stepped out for the first time as a family of five for Prince Louis' christening on Monday.

Naturally, all eyes were on the two-month-old prince, who looked adorable sleeping in his mother's arms as she approached The Royal Chapel at St. James' Palace.

POOL New / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis arrive for his christening at the Royal Chapel.

POOL New / Reuters The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis.

Louis was dressed in a replica of the Royal Christening Robe, which was originally made in 1841 for Queen Victoria's daughter, Princess Royal. Louis' siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, wore the same gown for their own baptisms, Hello magazine reports.

Unlike his siblings, however, Louis did not have his baptism in the early morning. Instead, his took place at 4 p.m. GMT.

POOL New / Reuters The Cambridges and their children walk to the Chapel Royal, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, led the ceremony, which had roughly 21 guests in attendance, including Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Middletons, and Louis' six godparents and their spouses.

Members of the Royal Family arrive at St James's Palace for the christening of Prince Louis. pic.twitter.com/3pDk4D898C — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 9, 2018

Her Majesty and Prince Philip were noticeably absent at the christening. According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, of the Daily Express, the Queen did not attend due to her busy schedule.

Why isn't the Queen going to Prince Louis's christening? I've spoken to a couple of sources and the explanation seems to be it's another busy week for the monarch at 92. She has the RAF centenary tomorrow, a meeting with President Trump on Friday and audiences in between. — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 9, 2018

Regardless, the private ceremony was full of significance thanks to its location and date. Not only was Louis christened at the same chapel as his brother George, but his aunt, Meghan Markle, was also secretly baptized at St. James' Palace ahead of the royal wedding in May.

Prince Louis arrives for his christening ASLEEP as Meghan Markle goes OLIVE green https://t.co/wwY09PkOG9 pic.twitter.com/i1QOEJx9pL — Nicholas Bieber (@NickBieberHP) July 9, 2018

Additionally, the ceremony was on the same day his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, got engaged 71 years prior in July 1947.

As the Cambridges were all smiles as they emerged from the chapel following the short 40-minute ceremony. They then walked with their guests a short distance to Clarence House for a private tea service.

The Cambridge family after Prince Louis's christening. pic.twitter.com/5rYUVvYttX — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) July 9, 2018

And just like that, Prince Louis' christening is over and it's time for tea and cake. Prince's Charlotte has the programme as a souvenir pic.twitter.com/PONde89cxk — Hannah Furness (@Hannah_Furness) July 9, 2018

According to royal expert Victoria Howard, crowds of fans gathered outside St. James' Palace hoping to catch a glimpse of Prince Louis, but due to the private nature of the event, there was no such luck.

Crowds gathered outside St James's Palace awaiting Prince Louis' christening pic.twitter.com/6QSlY56Cn8 — Victoria Howard (@TheRoyalExpert) July 9, 2018

Also on HuffPost: