When rumours swirled that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose Alberta's Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge for their honeymoon, Canadians wasted no time sharing their feelings on the matter.

I know most people dont care about the Royal Wedding...but of all places they could have gone, they chose to honeymoon in Jasper!! That is a pretty awesome feather in our cap. - @BryceKelley https://t.co/TkjwmFiZMr — SONiC 102.9 (@sonic1029) May 28, 2018

I totally understand why the royal couple chose #jasper for their honeymoon. If you have the means to go anywhere in the world and have travelled extensively you would know that #Alberta is one the nicest places on the planet. Where else can you see bighorn sheep? — Condo Chris Borkowski (@CondoChris) May 29, 2018

If the Royal Newlyweds are indeed coming to Jasper for their honeymoon, I'm happy to have them over for tea and moose droppings on my patio.



Let's chat about what makes Canada great: hockey and human rights! #AlbertaTourism #PrideTape @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/b0yH9FQSje — Dr. Kristopher Wells (@KristopherWells) May 28, 2018

But while the rumours were swiftly denied and the real honeymoon location kept secret, it seems Canadians now have another chance to get excited at the possibility of a royal visit.

A palace source revealed to Us Weekly that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a U.S. tour in the spring of 2019, and that they may make a potential pit stop in Canada.

"They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California," the insider told the mag, adding that the itinerary has not yet been finalized.

Samir Hussein via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during their royal tour of Ireland on July 11, 2018.

Other potential stops include Chicago to visit the Obama Foundation — as former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle "have been stalwart supporters" of the royals, the source noted — and somewhere in Canada.

"The Canadian Foreign Office has heard about the tour and would love to have them stop there," the source revealed. "This may very well become a North American tour."

Considering Markle wants to use this trip to "introduce Harry to everything she loves," a stop in the Great White North isn't completely out of the question. As royal fans know, the 36-year-old has strong ties to Toronto, where she lived for seven years while filming "Suits."

During her time in Ontario's capital, the duchess became fast friends with stylist Jessica Mulroney (the wife of Etalk host Ben Mulroney) and became acquainted with the city's vast foodie scene. After being away from her Canadian home for so long, she'll no doubt be craving a quick visit to her favourite restaurants: Terroni and Flock Rotisserie + Greens.

After all, she did admit she missed Toronto while on her two-day royal tour of Ireland earlier this month.

Chris Jackson via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their public debut as a couple at the 2017 Invictus Games in Toronto.

On top of that, the Canadian city is said to have played a vital role in Markle and Harry's courtship.

"I think Toronto was really important in the relationship because Meghan could go about Toronto quite freely," Vanity Fair's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told ET Canada in April. "I spoke to people who would take yoga and pilates with her and she was just 'Meghan Markle.'"

"I think Prince Harry was able to go there pretty incognito," Nicholl added. "They ended up going to a party at Soho House – a Halloween party – and they were able to go undetected."

