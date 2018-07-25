After a mass shooting left three people dead, including the shooter, in Toronto on Sunday, the city's conservative mayor backed a proposal that even the most liberal American politicians wouldn't dare support ― a total ban on all handgun sales.

"Why does anyone in this city need to have a gun at all?" Mayor John Tory asked at a city council meeting on Monday.

Tory spoke a day after 29-year-old Faisal Hussain opened fire with a handgun on a busy avenue in the city, killing two females and injuring 13 other people. The incident left Torontonians in fear and mourning and prompted the city council to vote on Tuesday night to ask the federal government to ban the sale of handguns within city limits.

Alternate reality

The city's motion, which passed 41-4, both calls on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to outlaw the sale of handguns and urges the provincial government to ban handgun ammunition sales in Toronto. The council also voted for stronger prevention against gun sales for domestic abusers and people with mental illness, as well as a crackdown on gun trafficking.

Toronto's vote is like something from an alternate reality when compared with how U.S. politicians, especially conservatives, have failed to take preventive action against mass shootings. Attempts at pushing through even moderate legislation, such as limiting assault weapons, have faltered as shooters repeatedly kill children in schools or murder dozens in incidents including the Las Vegas shooting and the Pulse nightclub attack.

"What's happened in the United States is what not to do," said Toronto city councilman Joe Cressy following Sunday's shooting.