There's so much about TIFF that's fun to watch, even for those of us who don't get to see premieres or attend exclusive parties. TIFF lets us know which movies we must see, which we can safely avoid, and gives us a chance to start prepping our Oscar pools already. (Our money's on "Roma" and "First Man," personally.)

It also gives Toronto residents the opportunity to believe that maybe one day they'll run into Timothée Chalamet getting coffee, and a conversation will strike up, and from that conversation will begin a friendship, and so on and so forth. (This hasn't happened yet, but we're all keeping our fingers crossed.)

And like any big star-studded event, one of the best parts of TIFF is the fashion. There are tons of red carpets, premieres, parties, and industry events that we get to see celebrities in all kinds of outfits, many of them gorgeous. Here are 20 of our favourite outfits from this year's festival.

Carey Mulligan

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images Actress Carey Mulligan attends the TIFF premiere of 'Wildlife.'

This Chanel dress pairs an elegant length with a fun geometric pattern. The halter neck and ruffle also give the dress a youthful energy, and her bold pink lip contrasts beautifully with those blues.

Julia Roberts

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images Julia Roberts at the premiere of Homecoming on September 7.

A cape!!!! She is wearing a cape!! How can we not love this?

Issa Rae

Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty Issa Rae at the premiere of 'The Hate U Give.'

Issa Rae looks regal in this delicate floral gown from Oscar de la Renta's 2019 Resort collection.

Stephan James and Shamier Anderson

Jeremy Chan / Getty Images Brothers Stephan James at the third annual B.L.A.C.K. Ball at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

We love that Toronto-bred brothers Stephan James and Shamier Anderson took fashion risks at the opening of B.L.A.C.K Ball, an event celebrating black talent. Stephan, left, looks dashing in pink, while Shamier's black-and-white combo isn't too shabby either. And check out the fur detailing on those shoes!

Keira Knightley

Joe Scarnici / WireImage via Getty Images Keira Knightley at the 'Colette' premiere.

Keira Knightley's royal-blue off-the-shoulder Chanel gown with silver and jewel embellishments looks elegant on its own — and then you see that graceful knot at the back. Perfection.

DeWanda Wise

Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic via Getty Images DeWanda Wise at the premiere of 'The Weekend.'

That magenta velvet dress brings to mind Cardi B's VMA gown, another one of our favourites. The jewel tone looks gorgeous on DeWanda Wise, the drawstring is a fun touch, and the train is beyond elegant.

Plus, swishing it around looks super fun.

Maggie Gyllenhaal

GP Images via Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal at the TIFF premiere of 'The Kindergarten Teacher' on September 13, 2018.

Maggie Gyllenhaal's sleek black dress with silver bow detail sleeves may be polarizing, but we're firmly pro-bow.

Tamlyn Tomita

Getty Images Tamlyn Tomita attends the 'The Joy Luck Club' premiere during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 13, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Brian de Rivera Simon/Getty Images)

The ladylike silhouette of the torso, the flowing skirt, the dramatic but refined white-on-black-pattern — this dress is classic, versatile, and utterly beautiful on "The Joy Luck Club"'s Tamlyn Tomita.

Emily Hampshire

Michael Tran via Getty Images TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 10: Emily Hampshire arrives to the premiere of 'The Death and Life of John F. Donovan' held during 2018 Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

At the premiere of "The Death and Life of John F. Donovan," Canadian actress Emily Hampshire brought the drama in this red satin sleeveless gown. That bold red with her dark hair and fair colouring give this look something of a "Snow White" vibe. (That's a major compliment.)

Denise Gough

Valerie Macon / AFP / Getty Images Denise Gough at the premiere of 'Colette.'

We just can't get enough of velvet! The sleek silhouette is jaw-droppingly glamorous on Irish actress Denise Gough.

Teyonah Parris

Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic via Getty Images Teyonah Parris at the TIFF premiere of 'If Beale Street Could Talk.'

Teyonah Parris, of "Mad Men," "Dear White People" and "Chi-Raq" (and soon to be known for "If Beale Street Could Talk"), looks dazzling in this bright pattern.

Penelope Cruz

No disrespect to her equally easy-on-the-eyes husband, Javier Bardem, but the "gorgeous widow look" works on Cruz. That lace back!

No disrespect to her equally easy-on-the-eyes husband, Javier Bardem, but the "gorgeous widow look" works on Cruz. That lace back!

Timothée Chalamet

Isaiah Trickey / FilmMagic via Getty Images Timothee Chalamet attends the 'Beautiful Boy' premiere at TIFF.

What can we say? We love a man in florals, and he knows how to pull them off.

Claire Foy

Getty Images Claire Foy at the DIRECTV House presented by AT&T at Momofuku as part of TIFF on September 10, 2018.

Most of the time when we see Claire Foy, she's either a) at a fancy-shmancy movie premiere or b) playing young Queen Elizabeth in "The Crown." It's lots of fun to see her in something so casual and contemporary, but also stylish.

Lady Gaga

George Pimentel / Getty Images for Audi Lady Gaga attends the Audi Canada and Links Of London post-screening event for 'A Star Is Born' during TIFF.

At a previous event for "A Star Is Born," Lady Gaga dressed as an aristocratic alien widow. For this one, she went for aristocratic alien ... actress?

TIka Sumpter

Amanda Edwards / WireImage via Getty Images Tika Sumpter at the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party.

Tika Sumpter, who's in "The Old Man and the Gun" with Robert Redford, is wearing the kind of glamorous gown that was made for red carpets. If it went any further, that neckline could be fussy or overwrought, but as is, it's perfect.

Melissa McCarthy

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images Melissa McCarthy at the Fox Searchlight TIFF Party.

This is a far cry from the frumpy character Melissa McCarthy plays in "Can You Ever Forgive Me." She looks breezy and cheery in this flowing floral dress, and those white mules are on point.

Regina King

Tara Ziemba via Getty Images Regina King at the TIFF premiere of 'If Beale Street Could Talk.'

This cerulean gown looks like it was made for Regina King. Her decision to wear her hair up accentuates her graceful neck and those amazing earrings.

Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi

Joe Scarnici / Getty Images for National Geographic Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi at the premiere "Free Solo."

Documentary filmmakers have to work a little harder than many other people on this list to get their outfits noticed, to be totally honest. But Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, who made the TIFF film "Free Solo," dazzles in this colourful, whimsical gown.

Chaka Khan

Rich Fury via Getty Images TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 09: Chaka Khan attends the 'Quincy' red carpet premiere on September 9, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Netflix)

Would this look ridiculous on anyone else? Yes, it certainly would. But this is Chaka Khan, and she can do what she wants.

