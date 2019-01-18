It's the weekend! And you know what that means...

Right, you're a parent, so it's not sleeping in or feeling rested in any way. But it does probably give you the opportunity to make yourself a comforting breakfast that isn't on-the-go, soggy cereal, or just cold coffee. And that's where Delish's breakfast in a blanket recipe comes in to give you life. THAT BACON.

Scrambled eggs, cheese and bacon all wrapped up in a Pillsbury crescent roll ... YEP, we'd eat the hell out of that. Plus, we just really enjoy the name breakfast in a blanket, as it describes our two favourite activities.

"Breakfast in a blanket is everything pigs in a blanket aspires to be," Delish notes.

It only takes about 20 minutes to make, so it's totally doable. Plus technically the finished product is portable, so you can eat it in the car if your weekends look more like swimming lessons, hockey practices, and visiting grandma.

Get the full recipe for breakfast in a blanket here.