Celina Caesar-Chavannes Quits Liberal Caucus, Justin Trudeau Says

Ontario MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has left the Liberal caucus and will sit as an Independent for the final months of Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news to reporters Wednesday on his way into question period and thanked Caesar-Chavannes for the work she has done for the party.

PM Trudeau speaks ahead of QP: "I have just been notified by my office that Celina Caesar-Chavannes has decided to sit as an Ind. I want to thank her for her service to the Lib. party & to her constituents, & wish her the best in her continued service to constituents." #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/hTkIZ5xz2w — CPAC (@CPAC_TV) March 20, 2019

Caesar-Chavannes, first elected in 2015 to represent the riding of Whitby, announced earlier this month that she would not run for re-election this fall.

She later told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau yelled at her in February after she told him that she would not re-offer in the election. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office denied Trudeau yelled at the MP but said they had "emotional" conversations about the matter.

More to come..

