Celina Caesar-Chavannes Quits Liberal Caucus, Justin Trudeau Says

The Ontario MP was elected in 2015.

Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes rises during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 25, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Ontario MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has left the Liberal caucus and will sit as an Independent for the final months of Parliament.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news to reporters Wednesday on his way into question period and thanked Caesar-Chavannes for the work she has done for the party.

Caesar-Chavannes, first elected in 2015 to represent the riding of Whitby, announced earlier this month that she would not run for re-election this fall.

She later told The Globe and Mail that Trudeau yelled at her in February after she told him that she would not re-offer in the election. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office denied Trudeau yelled at the MP but said they had "emotional" conversations about the matter.

More to come..

