Happy Mother's day, royals fans! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have gifted us all with an adorable photo and touching message to carry us through the day.

On Sunday morning, the new parents shared a photo of two tiny baby feet peeking out of a blanket and cradled tenderly in what looks like Meghan's hand, against an out-of-focus background of small blue flowers.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the caption said. "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you.

"Today is Mother's Day in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Kenya, Japan, and several countries across Europe. This is the first Mother's Day for The Duchess of Sussex."

Presumably the baby feet belong to newborn baby Archie, who was born just days ago, and the hand cradling those tiny tootsies looks like it has the same manicure that Meghan has in the first photos that were released Wednesday. But, the caption does not confirm or identify either.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI via Getty Images Meghan, Harry and baby Archie posed for photos on Wednesday. Judging by the manicure, that looks like the same hand in the Mother's day post they shared Sunday.

The Mothers's day post also includes a quote from the very-Instagrammable poet, Nayyirah Waheed: "my mother was my first country; the first place i ever lived."

Fans also wondered if the flowers in the background were forget-me-nots, which were Princess Diana's (Harry's late mother) favourite flowers.

Meghan's BFF and fellow mom, Canadian Jessica Mulroney, shared her wishes on the post, writing, "Happy Mother's Day ❤️❤️❤️"

Good timing, little Archie! Happy Mother's day to all the moms and folks who are just like moms out there. You are all royalty in our books.

