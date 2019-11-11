The star of “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure” and “The Lost Boys” argues that “cancel culture” is not, in fact a thing — it’s merely people facing repercussions for their actions.

In a week where many Canadians are likely debating the merits of “cancellation,” late-80s icon Alex Winter has some wisdom to share.

(log on) The term Cancel Culture is a bad faith fallacy. There's only Consequence Culture, it's long overdue and most of the exposed predators have yet to face meaningful consequences. (log off)

He was obviously not referring to Don Cherry, given that Cherry is relatively unknown outside of Canada, not to mention the fact that the tweet was sent out on Saturday afternoon, before any of that had happened.

But his comments do touch on a topic that can sometimes get lost in discussions about whether or not someone is “cancelled.” One part of the conversation is that there have been powerful people who have lived without consequences for a long time, and many of them are now starting to experience a shift.

After his tweet blew up over the weekend, Winter added links to organizations that help survivors of sexual assault, including some specific to male victims. Last year, he opened up about the sexual abuse he endured from an older man when he was a child actor in the ’70s.

He said he had “very dysfunctional” coping mechanisms for a while, but that he now lives a “functioning, healthy life” with his producer wife Ramsey Ann Naito and their children.