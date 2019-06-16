It’s the first Father’s Day in this new era where Prince Harry is now a dad, and naturally, there’s an Instagram post to mark it. And it’s a darn cute one, royals fans. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle updated their Sussex Royal Instagram account on Sunday with a new photo of their infant son, Archie, who is shown cradled in his dad’s arms (presumably, whose else would they be?!) and is holding on to his dad’s finger with all his adorable might.

“Happy Father’s Day! And wishing a very special first Father’s Day to The Duke of Sussex,” the photo caption says. Archie’s big eyes peeking out from behind his dad’s hand almost dare you not to let out a huge ‘Awwwwww.’ (We failed.) As any self-respecting royal fan knows, Harry became a dad for the first time on May 6 this year, and was a gushing, hilarious dad right out of the gates. He sang the praises of his wife, Meghan Markle, and thanked the horses when he announced the birth of Archie Harrison. WATCH: Prince Harry thanks the horses. Story continues below.