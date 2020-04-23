The museums are all ghost towns.

This isn’t just because they’re stuffed with mementos from long-gone artists, but because nobody is there to actually see them, on account of global closures forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. You can still do virtual tours of many Canadian museums and attractions, but that’s a bit like watching a three-hour Beyoncé concert on YouTube. Satisfying, sure, but it’s just not the same.

A silver lining, then, for the hopeful: since we can’t all go to the galleries, the galleries are coming to us.

Here in Canada, artists and art enthusiasts have started to recreate works of art using only their bodies, other people, and items lying around the homes they’re quarantining in.

And the results are brilliant.

'Habitant with Blue Tuque and Pipe' 1885 Cornelius Kriegoff at the AGO Toronto. I may have cheated by photoshopping in the oval. I like coffee @GettyMuseum #museumchallenge @agotoronto pic.twitter.com/NJyvN8q5nq — Burl (@BurlCrone) April 14, 2020

“‘I am half sick of lockdown’ said/ The Lady of Shalott,” wrote one participant in a tweet, attaching a remixed version of John William Waterhouse’s “I Am Half-Sick of Shadows, Said the Lady of Shalott.” In another, the presence of an iPhone jarringly modernizes Parmigianino’s “Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror,” which was painted circa 1524.

The joining thread of these images is not just that they are, quite literally, life imitating art, but that much of the art being imitated can be found at the Art Gallery of Ontario.

It’s part of the museum’s “art at home challenge,” which seemingly launched shortly after the Los Angeles Getty Museum’s own version fielded over 24,000 contributions through the #gettymuseumchallenge hashtag. (The images can also be found under the #betweenartandquarantine and #mettwinning hashtags.)

We challenge you to recreate a work of art with objects (and people) in your home.



🥇 Choose your favorite artwork

🥈 Find three things lying around your house⠀

🥉 Recreate the artwork with those items



And share with us. pic.twitter.com/9BNq35HY2V — Getty (@GettyMuseum) March 25, 2020

As two-time winner of the @V_and_A annual staff costume contest, I couldn’t possibly *not* take part in #GettyMuseumChallenge. Here’s Frida Kahlo’s Self-Portrait as a Tehuana (1943)



Hope it makes you all smile! pic.twitter.com/CSpKnlKphd — Alice Young (@alicelayoung) April 21, 2020

David Bailly: Vanitas with Negro Boy (c. 1650). A child of colour as exotic bric-à-brac. Reworked with a picture of an ancestor (Miles Brathwaite), the will of a Planter great grandfather and minus a hefty neckchain. Rediscovering #blackportraiture through #gettymuseumchallenge. pic.twitter.com/AMAsT7E1Mj — Peter Brathwaite (@PeterBrathwaite) April 17, 2020

Sometimes, it’s in groups:

I think my parents have absolutely nailed this #GettyMuseumChallenge pic.twitter.com/JHL5FzAvUc — Beth Hodgett (@Wcoloursburntin) April 19, 2020

#GettyMuseumChallenge



i mean, how often do you get the chance to cosplay four finnish artists in one evening? pic.twitter.com/KeDqWnJV6v — J V H (@kuutarhuri) April 16, 2020

Sometimes, food is involved:

Woman in Biscuits by Klimt is my new favourite #GettyMuseumChallenge pic.twitter.com/XYYwC3axNf — Jane⭐#KeepBritainKind 🌱✌️🖤 (@localnotail) April 14, 2020

Dogs can participate, too:

But when it’s people using their own bodies, there’s one consistent theme.

“In interviews with more than a dozen participants in the challenge — among them a Japanese actor living in London and a social worker from Azerbaijan — every person mentioned the sense of a lightness that came from pretending to be someone else for a moment,” Katy Kelleher wrote, in the New York Times, of the Getty Museum’s challenge.



This tracks — especially when you consider the whole “art as escape” thing people often talk about. “In my experience,” wrote the legendary art critic Gary Indiana, “life seldom imitates art, and certainly never improves on it.” In a pandemic, though, all bets are off. Nothing applies. The recreations might not be better than the originals, but they are something.

So I had a couple of gin and tonics post night shift and decided to do the #GettyMuseumChallenge. Here I am as Circe offering a cup to Ulysses. pic.twitter.com/ciDNFXHqaq — Gee Vuitton (@GeeVuitton) April 21, 2020

John Dempsey: Black Charley of Norwich (1823). From Dempsey’s extensive folio of British street people. Reworked with my red baby shoe. Black Charley was a boot and shoe maker/mender during the 1820s. Rediscovering #blackportraiture through #gettymuseumchallenge. #gettychallenge pic.twitter.com/bkcr5djRxJ — Peter Brathwaite (@PeterBrathwaite) April 20, 2020

The challenge, too, might be a reminder that beauty can spring from crisis.

“I think art is an articulation of resilience. People create art through war and pandemics and hardship, and the work lives on for hundreds of years in museums or people’s homes,” Tatum Dooley, a Toronto writer who did the challenge, said in an interview with The Guardian. “If I’m re-enacting a portrait of Simonetta Vespucci from the 1400s, she’s continuing to live on in the world, and maybe I will too.”

Life as we know it has been indefinitely suspended. That time when we huffed and complained about the dizzying speed at which it moved now feels very far away. Everything has slowed to a full stop, as if all the traffic lights in the world are red. It’s terrifying. It’s discouraging. But with the surplus of time we now have, it’s also comforting to see how people have weaved it into something golden.