Basketball fans who use Bell Fibe TV missed the last minutes of the Toronto Raptors’ historic NBA championship win when the service went dark — for the second game in a row.
As the nail-biting Game 6 on Thursday night against the Golden State Warriors went back and forth, Bell Fibe subscribers saw this:
As the complaints piled up, Bell acknowledged they were “experiencing technical difficulties with the Fibe TV app.”
Subscribers were livid to say the least since “several thousand customers” missed the last 30 seconds of Game 5 on Monday night due to a “hardware malfunction.”
Bell spokesman Marc Choma told the Canadian Press that Monday’s outage was “the first we’ve experienced with the app and not all customers were affected.” Most Fibe TV app customers are based in eastern Canada, he said.
Customers hit by Monday’s outage were offered “goodwill credits.”
Late Thursday night, Bell celebrated the Raptors’ victory as “proud partners”
Bell sent an apology through its support Twitter account: “We sincerely apologize to our clients. We will communicate directly with those who were impacted in the coming days.”
Game 5 reached 13.4 million Canadians and averaged 6.4 million viewers on Sportsnet and Citytv, according to news release. Excluding Olympic broadcasts, it was in the Top 10 most-watched sports broadcasts on record in Canada.
Game 6 viewership is expected to surpass that.
RELATED: Watch Raptors’ fans celebrate in Toronto