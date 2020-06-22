GP Images via Getty Images for Warner Bros. Canada Ben Mulroney speaks at a Canadian screening at TIFF Bell Lightbox on June 11, 2018 in Toronto.

Ben Mulroney is stepping down as anchor of CTV’s “eTalk” in order to create an opportunity for someone from a diverse community to replace him, he said.

He made the announcement on Monday during CTV’s “Your Morning,” which he co-hosts.

“Last Saturday, I watched on CTV as my colleagues led a national conversation about how we can take action against systemic racism. That conversation showed me, more than ever, we need more Black voices, more Indigenous voices, and more People of Colour in the media… And that is why I have decided to immediately step away from my role as an anchor at ‘eTalk’ to create a space for a new perspective and a new voice,” he said.

He also addressed the controversy surrounding Jessica Mulroney, who was accused of harassing lifestyles influencer Sasha Exeter earlier this month.

CTV dropped Jessica Mulroney’s reality series “I Do, Redo” after Exeter said the celebrity stylist threatened her livelihood and “tried to silence a Black woman.”

Ben Mulroney told viewers Monday that he and his wife, who has stepped away from professional engagements, are committed to learning more about anti-Black racism and understanding our “blind spots.”

