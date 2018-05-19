EDITION
CA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIVING
    05/19/2018 13:20 EDT | Updated 2 hours ago

    People Are Confused By Ben Mulroney’s Front-Row Seat At Royal Wedding

    He was seated so close the bride and groom!

    There's no denying the Mulroney kids made an adorable impression at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it wasn't just the twins, Brian and John, who got everyone talking.

    During the ceremony, many Canadian viewers couldn't help but notice their famous dad, Etalk host Ben Mulroney (whose also famous dad is former prime minister Brian Mulroney), sitting right behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they exchanged vows.

    WPA Pool via Getty Images
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service on May 19.

    A quick look on Twitter determined everyone had the exact same question on their minds.

    For reference, here's a photo of the Queen's spot at St. George's Chapel.

    Her Majesty sat with Prince Philip in the second row, across from Mulroney. Although she's still close enough to see all the action, her view is just not as close.

    JONATHAN BRADY via Getty Images
    The Queen and Prince Philip are seen in the second row of the chapel.

    But it's not just the Queen! Some royal watchers were also confused about how Mulroney received the "guest of honour" seat at the wedding over other A-list celebs who were in attendance.

    Although the royal couple has never commented on their seating chart for the wedding, royal expert Alastair Bruce previously noted that it's tradition for members of the Royal Family to sit on the right side closest to the alter, and have the bride's family sit on the left.

    OWEN HUMPHREYS via Getty Images
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar together at St. George's Chapel.

    Since Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was her only family member in attendance, it makes sense that Markle's close friends (re: the Mulroneys) would also be seated close to the front on her side of the chapel.

    More from HuffPost Canada:


    Markle met the Mulroneys in 2011 after she moved to Toronto to film "Suits." When the former actress began dating Harry, the Canadian couple was actually the ones who helped her keep her relationship a secret, E! News reports.

    This close relationship with Ben and Jessica explains why their kids were included in the wedding party.

    JANE BARLOW via Getty Images
    The Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Mulroney hold bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony.

    Despite this, some people are still having trouble wrapping their heads around the Mulroneys' connection to the Royal Family.

    Nonetheless, they brought some Canadian flavour to the royal wedding!

    Also on HuffPost:

    MORE:ben mulroneyharry meghan weddingLivingmeghan marklemulroney kidsmulroney kids royal weddingroyal wedding