People Are Confused By Ben Mulroney’s Front-Row Seat At Royal Wedding

There's no denying the Mulroney kids made an adorable impression at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, but it wasn't just the twins, Brian and John, who got everyone talking.

During the ceremony, many Canadian viewers couldn't help but notice their famous dad, Etalk host Ben Mulroney (whose also famous dad is former prime minister Brian Mulroney), sitting right behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they exchanged vows.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their wedding service on May 19.

A quick look on Twitter determined everyone had the exact same question on their minds.

The real mystery of the #RoyalWedding was how Ben Mulroney got a better seat than the Queen. — Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) May 19, 2018

How is Ben Mulroney in the front row at the #royalwedding? — Jeff McGinn (@JeffMcGinn29) May 19, 2018

Is it just me or is it slightly odd seeing Ben Mulroney in the background at a royal wedding? How did he score such fantastic seats? #RoyalWedding — Brittany C (@BChristopo) May 19, 2018

For reference, here's a photo of the Queen's spot at St. George's Chapel.

Her Majesty sat with Prince Philip in the second row, across from Mulroney. Although she's still close enough to see all the action, her view is just not as close.

The Queen and Prince Philip are seen in the second row of the chapel.

But it's not just the Queen! Some royal watchers were also confused about how Mulroney received the "guest of honour" seat at the wedding over other A-list celebs who were in attendance.

clearly ben mulroney is the real guest of honour at this wedding considering he has a better seat than the queen 😂 — sima ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@simashakeri) May 19, 2018

Ben Mulroney was closer to the action than Camilla Parker Bowles.

AND OPRAH!#RoyalWedding — stacey brotzel (@staceybrotzel) May 19, 2018

How come Ben Mulroney is in the front yet Oprah gets stuck in the corner?#RoyalWedding #Oprah #Mulroney — 🕃JeLLo🕄 (@JeLLo2775) May 19, 2018

Although the royal couple has never commented on their seating chart for the wedding, royal expert Alastair Bruce previously noted that it's tradition for members of the Royal Family to sit on the right side closest to the alter, and have the bride's family sit on the left.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stand at the altar together at St. George's Chapel.

Since Markle's mother, Doria Ragland, was her only family member in attendance, it makes sense that Markle's close friends (re: the Mulroneys) would also be seated close to the front on her side of the chapel.

Markle met the Mulroneys in 2011 after she moved to Toronto to film "Suits." When the former actress began dating Harry, the Canadian couple was actually the ones who helped her keep her relationship a secret, E! News reports.

This close relationship with Ben and Jessica explains why their kids were included in the wedding party.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Jessica Mulroney hold bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding ceremony.

Despite this, some people are still having trouble wrapping their heads around the Mulroneys' connection to the Royal Family.

I'm enjoying the crap out of Royal Wedding but an official program would have been helpful. Like why is Ben Mulroney there? Why was that Greek Orthodox guy giving the Lord's Prayer? What was going through the Queen's head when that preacher was letting loose? So many questions.. — Brent Staeben (@BrentStaeben) May 19, 2018

Never thought I'd be watching for Ben Mulroney to arrive at anything, but here we are. 🇨🇦🇬🇧 #RoyalWedding — WinterToSpring (@Winter22Spring) May 19, 2018

Nonetheless, they brought some Canadian flavour to the royal wedding!

Ben Mulroney repping Canada with great seats 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 #royalwedding — Sarah Court (@skcourt82) May 19, 2018

