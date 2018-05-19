There's nothing cuter (or more amusing) than watching a group of bridesmaids and page boys try to figure out where the heck they're supposed to be during a royal wedding.

At Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's nuptials on Saturday, the kids in the wedding party stole the show as they arrived wearing white frocks and all-black suits, mimicking the bride and groom's attire.

The Duchess of Cambridge (2ndL) and Jessica Mulroney (L) hold bridesmaids hands as they arrive for the wedding.

The children arrived with their mothers at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle just minutes ahead of the ceremony, with the exception of Ben and Jessica Mulroney's seven-year-old twins, Brian and John, who arrived in the car with Markle shortly after.

Princess Charlotte (right) arrives for the wedding.

Page boys John and Brian Mulroney accompany Markle as she arrives for the ceremony.

The Mulroney boys helped carry Markle's train as she made her way down the aisle. Their younger sister, four-year-old Ivy, followed, alongside four-year-old Prince George and three-year-old Princess Charlotte.

Markle arrives with the Mulroney boys.

The bride and groom's godchildren were also part of the wedding party. This included Markle's goddaughters Rylan Litt, 7, and Remi Litt, 6, and Harry's godchildren Jasper Dyer, 6, Florence van Cutsem, 3, and Zallie Warren, 2.

Here are more aww-worthy shots of the kids walking hand-in-hand at the ceremony. Too cute!

Prince George is going to be trouble, you can just tell. 😍



Far too cute! #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/zyalBYGxz2 — Samantha Quek (@SamanthaQuek) May 19, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, newborn Prince Louis, was absent from the ceremony as expected, since he is still too young for such an extravagant affair.

Harry and Markle are known for their fondness for children, which could explain why they chose 10 kids to be part of their wedding party compared to Prince William and Catherine, who chose six for their 2011 nuptials.

Plus, kids in weddings are just so darn cute! Who could blame the couple for wanting to share their big day with them?

