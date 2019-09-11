Bianca Andreescu Waited And Waited For A 'Congrats' From Drake

Since her historic win against Serena Williams at the US Open Saturday, Bianca Andreescu has become something of national hero. The first Canadian to win the coveted title has received custom jerseys from the Toronto Raptors and the Vancouver Canucks, and a custom WWE championship belt.
The Toronto sign was lit up in her honour, and she will receive keys to her hometown, Mississauga, Ont. In the days following her victory, she received congratulations from the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays, not to mention people like Justin Trudeau, Shania Twain, Scott Moir, Christopher Plummer, Steve Nash, and Alessia Cara.
But there’s one big Canadian name who made her wait: Drake.
On Monday, night, she called out the rapper for failing to congratulate her along with everyone else during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday. She smiled as she listed out the many Canadians who have congratulated her, but when asked if there was anyone she hadn’t heard from, she paused before answering: “Drizzy.”
“Champagne Papi, I’m waiting for you!” she added.
Finally, on Wednesday — four days after the big game — he broke his silence.
Andreescu read the message he sent her out loud during a press conference.
“Here I am,” he reportedly wrote, followed by a smiley face. “Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it lol I thought you’d see.”
There are a few possible explanations here as to why it took him so long.
He may have mixed feelings about Andreescu’s win, given that he’s a professed fan (and possibly an ex-boyfriend) of Serena Williams. But then again, this is a man with Golden State Warriors tattoos who was willing to put that fandom aside when he rooted for his beloved Raptors during the NBA championships.
And he’s also ... how to put this delicately? He isn’t known for not being petty, against exes or anyone else who he perceives to have wronged him. He has feuds on feuds on feuds. He’s even referred to himself as a “petty king” in his lyrics! Surely, he would appreciate the chance to dunk on a possible ex?
Another theory: maybe he wanted to keep his distance to protect Andreescu from the dreaded “Drake Curse?” There was a theory a little while ago that any time Drake hung out with an athlete, or even attended a game, that person or their team would lose. So maybe he was trying to protect her from future losses? But given that she’s someone who just won big, that’s hard to understand. He was on the Raptors’ parade float, after all.
Whatever the situation, this is a teachable moment for all of us, Drake included: liking something on social media is not the same as reaching out directly.