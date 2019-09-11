Bianca Andreescu Waited And Waited For A 'Congrats' From Drake

Since her historic win against Serena Williams at the US Open Saturday, Bianca Andreescu has become something of national hero. The first Canadian to win the coveted title has received custom jerseys from the Toronto Raptors and the Vancouver Canucks, and a custom WWE championship belt.

﻿The Toronto sign was lit up in her honour, and she will receive keys to her hometown, Mississauga, Ont. In the days following her victory, she received congratulations from the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Blue Jays, not to mention people like Justin Trudeau, Shania Twain, Scott Moir, Christopher Plummer, Steve Nash, and Alessia Cara. But there’s one big Canadian name who made her wait: Drake. On Monday, night, she called out the rapper for failing to congratulate her along with everyone else during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday. She smiled as she listed out the many Canadians who have congratulated her, but when asked if there was anyone she hadn’t heard from, she paused before answering: “Drizzy.” “Champagne Papi, I’m waiting for you!” she added.

Finally, on Wednesday — four days after the big game — he broke his silence. Andreescu read the message he sent her out loud during a press conference. “Here I am,” he reportedly wrote, followed by a smiley face. “Congrats, we are all so proud of you. I’ve been liking every post with you in it lol I thought you’d see.”