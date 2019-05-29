Parlvu screengrab A composite image of the House of Commons on May 29, 2019, and Bloc Quebecois MP Monique Pauze.

A Bloc Québécois MP’s motion on reproductive rights sparked raucous applause in the House of Commons Wednesday, but not from the Conservative benches.

Monique Pauzé rose after question period seeking unanimous consent for a motion stating the House reiterates “that a woman’s body belongs to her and her alone” and recognizes the right to an abortion.

With such gambits, a single dissenting voice from an MP in the chamber is enough to ensure the motion is not accepted by the House.

And though Pauzé did not score unanimity, many Liberals, New Democrats, Greens, as well as Bloc and Independent MPs stood up from their seats to applaud for more than a minute. Tory MPs remain seated.

However, according to journalist Dale Smith watching from the gallery above, Quebec Conservative MP Sylvie Boucher applauded.

“Virtue signalling,” Tory MP Erin O’Toole could be heard telling the Liberal benches after things quieted down. “Bring it up tomorrow.”

Watch: