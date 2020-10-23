Rudy Giuliani isn’t the only political figure to get burned by Sacha Baron Cohen’s new film “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” the sequel to the 2006 mockumentary “Borat.” While the former New York mayor and current Trump adviser was caught literally with his hand in his pants, the film also takes a brief moment to swipe at a certain Canadian prime minister. And it’s a heck of a swipe. The sequel opens by tracing some recent political history, including the election of former U.S. president Barack Obama. Baron Cohen’s narration as Borat then notes “this led to other Africans becoming world leaders.” The film then cuts to that unforgettable image of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brownface.

Prime Studios A screenshot from the new film "Borat 2," which includes a joke about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's brownface scandal.

It’s a shocking cut and a deep burn from Baron Cohen, who often engages in heated political satire. It’s also a stark reminder to Canadians of the federal election campaign just over a year ago that was dominated by the emergence of multiple photos of Trudeau in blackface and brownface. Trudeau apologized first after the photo of him at age 29 in brownface and a turban at an “Arabian Nights”-themed party in 2001 circulated online, calling it “racist” and “dumb.” At the same time, he also apologized for another yearbook photo showing him in blackface. “I made a mistake when I was younger and I wish I hadn’t,” he said. “I should have known better then, but I didn’t. And I did it. And I am deeply sorry for it.”

Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS Justin Trudeau makes a statement in regards to photo of himself from 2001 wearing brownface, during a scrum on his campaign plane in Halifax, on Sept. 18, 2019.

In the following days, an additional video emerged from Trudeau’s time as a camp counsellor where the future prime minister is again seen in dark makeup. This prompted Trudeau to apologize again and acknowledge that he may not recall every instance. “It is obvious that this is something that is deeply regrettable. I am wary of being definitive about this because the recent pictures that came out I had not remembered,” he said at the time. A year later, Canadians have been quick to remember the unforgettable image when it showed up in the new “Borat” film, which started streaming on Prime Video late Thursday night.

The Justin Trudeau joke in the first 3 minutes of Borat 2 😭😂 I'm weak — The Last Cazzy on the Left (@Cazzy) October 23, 2020

Great Justin Trudeau dig at the start of new Borat — sacha baron harkonnen (@ldrinkh20) October 23, 2020

Absolutely devastating Trudeau burn two minutes into the new Borat movie. Unexpected. — Jummy Tombson (@jwsthomson) October 23, 2020

Borat coming for Trudeau immediately 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/Uw2V6x1X8r — Josh Hamilton (@sheas_slap_shot) October 23, 2020

2 minutes into Borat 2 and there's a Trudeau black face joke. Five stars. — Person Man (@scarysteakspice) October 23, 2020

Broooooo the new Borat movie starts off basically going “while I was in prison camp US&A was by evil man who stood against all American values: Barack Obama. He gave rise to other African political leaders” AND THEN IT TRANSITIONS TO A PICTURE OF JUSTIN TRUDEAU IN BLACKFACE — Anthony Joseph (AJ) Gullotta II 🇮🇹 (@AJGullotta) October 23, 2020

Many pointed out that the movie’s content warning contains a reference to blackface, and that the image of Trudeau is the only instance of blackface to appear in the film.

The funny thing about the blackface warning on BORAT 2 is it’s only because they briefly show that photo of Justin Trudeau — Rob SCARE-idan says #VOTE // #BLM #ArtIsResistance (@rob_sheridan) October 23, 2020

I completely love that Amazon warned for blackface in the Borat movie but they meant that photo of Justin Trudeau. — boo 🇨🇦🐿🤡🌭🏳️‍🌈 (@batoutofmel) October 23, 2020

Frankly, us Canucks should have all seen this coming. A giant inflatable version of the film’s titular character was spotted in the Toronto harbour Wednesday, prompting plenty of “my wharf!” jokes.

there's a giant naked borat floating in toronto and I sense it approaching me like death itself pic.twitter.com/JLjjZwiy9r — Jill Krajewski (@JillKrajewski) October 22, 2020

Little did we — or Trudeau for that matter — know that the film would hit this close to home.