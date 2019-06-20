The T-shirt collection features the eight cartoon characters from BT21 , the group’s collaboration with art collective Line Friends. BTS members were involved in the development of the designs, according to Uniqlo .

If you’re someone who lives in Ontario or B.C. and loves K-pop, affordable basics and utter chaos, you’re in for a treat.

BTS has, to put it mildly, a very dedicated fan base. The group, who have appeared on Time’s list of the Most Influential People on the Internet, has “completely transform[ed] the image of all-male boy bands in South Korean music and shatter[ed] conceptions of what breakout success looked like for South Korean bands overseas,” according to Vox. Their vocal and highly-organized fan “Army” is no small part of that, having propelled the group to a Guinness World Record last year for most video views. (45 million, if you were wondering.)

Uniqlo is clearly expecting utter mayhem once the collection goes on sale, because they’ve drawn a purchase limit of one of each item per customer.

Uniqlo’s 11 Canadian locations are mostly in the GTA, with stores in Toronto, Markham, Oshawa, Newmarket, Mississauga, and Vaughan. There are also stores in B.C., in Richmond, Coquitlam, Surrey and Burnaby.

So, people of the GTA: if your main complaint about downtown Toronto is that it hasn’t been hectic enough in the last few days, your prayers have been answered.

The collection will also be available for purchase online.

One last note about BTS: their full name in Korean is “Bangtan Sonyeondam,” which translates to “Bulletproof Boy Scouts.” Whether or not you’re a K-pop fan, you have to admit that’s pretty great.

