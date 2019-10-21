Canadians voting in the 2019 federal election faced what many are calling the closest national race in recent memory. Incumbent Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are squaring off with Andrew Scheer and the Conservative Party, and the only thing the pollsters seem to agree on is that neither one is likely to get a majority of the seats in the House of Commons.

With the popularity of both the NDP’s Jagmeet Singh and the Bloc Quebecois’ Yves-Francois Blanchet on the rise in recent days, we could be in for a long night. Many Canadians will also be watching to see if Elizabeth May and the Green Party can capitalize on the increased attention to climate change policy this campaign.