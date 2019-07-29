An intense nationwide search for two British Columbian teens who are accused of killing three people has forced Canada into the international news cycle. Which means foreign news outlets are now explaining Canadian geography to their readers as suspects Bryer Schmegelsky and Kam McLeod made their way from northern B.C. to the marshlands of northern Manitoba. Watch: RCMP confirm B.C. murder suspects might have received help. Story continues below.

Which to be fair, isn’t easy. Even Canadians spend a decent chunk of time in school learning to memorize the order of the provinces. Sunday evening RCMP announced it was shifting the focus of its search Gilliam, Man., to another norther Manitoba community, York Landing, and that twist in the story triggered another geography lesson from international media. One of those outlets got it a little off, though. VICE reporter Mack Lamoureux pointed out on Twitter that British newspaper The Guardian put out a map of the search area that had more than a couple inaccuracies.

The Guardian released a map of the area in Canada showing their readers where York Landing is (the small town RCMP are now searching for the teenage murder suspects.) It features the very famous Canadian landmarks of Qumbec and Montraal. https://t.co/qoWIEPYe1apic.twitter.com/cFBDhq7I8Q — Mack Lamoureux (@MackLamoureux) July 29, 2019

The 198-year-old paper already gets major flack from its own readers for typos. It’s been nicknamed ‘The Grauniad’ by British satire news magazine Private Eye. Canadians didn’t hold back, either. The Montreal mistake is easy to forgive. “Montraal” is close enough to the original spelling that it can be considered a typo. But “Qumbec” pushed it to the limit. To the chagrin of Francophones, Quebec is famously mispronounced by English-speaking Canadians. But the Guardian’s version is so far removed, the paper practically renamed the province.

"Qumbec!"



What a Quebecois person says in English when their partner walks out in the middle of an argument. — Offer Sheet Szn (@GooseTheGander) July 29, 2019

My summer home is in Qumbec. — Yellow Vests Canada Exposed 🏴 (@VestsCanada) July 29, 2019

Others pointed out that the map also features an exaggerated number of lakes with an intense concentration of them in Eastern Canada. Some even theorized the map designer might have accidentally copied and pasted extra lakes. There are three versions of Lake Winnipeg that seem to get bigger in size. To be fair, Canada does have an incredible amount of lakes for one country. We don’t, however, have any lakes over the Atlantic Ocean.

my favourite part of this map is how accurately it shows canada's famous "lakes in the ocean" https://t.co/zW5jE7ckfl — Kevin Kindred (@kevinkindred) July 29, 2019

Some people couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring up old grievances. The British haven’t paid this much attention to us since Canadian-based actress Megan Markle married into some old English family, so they’re bound to get some things wrong.

I think the @guardian must be using the old Hudson's Bay Company maps from the voyageurs because they have identified the locations of our secret cities, Qumbec and Montraal, as well as a dozen massive previously undiscovered lakes. #cdnpoli#geographypic.twitter.com/rCiwNBfbsA — ted laking (@tedlaking) July 29, 2019

I updated that map from The Guardian to better reflect their understanding of Canada. pic.twitter.com/vheUDYDIoL — T. K. Young (@TYoungWrite) July 29, 2019

The paper published a corrected version of the map, which doesn’t list Quebec and Montreal, and doesn’t have most of the country submerged under water. The mistakes, if anything, were a sort of temporary comic relief from the reality of an otherwise dire situation. Schmegelsky and McLeod are still-at-large.

Breaking news is difficult and mistakes are bound to happen. No shade to the Guardian for this... I just thought Qumbec was funny. — Mack Lamoureux (@MackLamoureux) July 29, 2019

Let’s just hope they won’t use that map for the search. — Pardon my French (@p_myfrench) July 29, 2019