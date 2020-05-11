Parents

Celebrities Share Photos Of Moms (And Kids) In Their Lives For Mother's Day

Ryan Reynolds, Cardi B, Alanis Morissette and more celebs posted loving tributes on social media.
Ryan Reynolds posted this photo of his wife Blake Lively, left, with his mother, Tammy Reynolds, centre, and her mother, Elaine Lively, right, for Mother's Day.
Mother’s Day means lots of different things to different people. But without exception, even during a pandemic year, Mother’s Day aways means lots of Instagram photos: of moms, of kids, of nannies, of spouses who are moms.

Take a look at some of the celebrity Mother’s Day tributes from this year. From retro mom photos to current-day portraits, from families in lockdown together to people missing their moms, there are some super-sweet momen

Ryan Reynolds
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds paid tribute to his wife, Blake Lively, along with his mom, Tammy Reynolds, centre, and Blake's mom, Elaine Lively, right.
Reese Witherspoon
Actor and producer Reese Witherspoon's three kids — Deacon, Ava and Tennessee — look pretty cute with those bulldogs.
Alanis Morissette
Singer Alanis Morissette posted a photo of her mother, Georgia Mary Ann.
Beyoncé'
Beyoncé's mom TIna Lawson has a pretty excellent Instagram account of her own.
Lea Michele
Former "Glee" star Lea Michele, who's expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich, posted this sweet photo with her mother, Edith Sarfati.
Joshua Jackson
Vancouver actor (and former "Dawson's Creek star) Joshua Jackson's tribute to his wife Jodie Turner-Smith is so, so sweet.
Mindy Kaling
"Never Have I Ever" creator Mindy Kaling posted a rare photo of her daughter, Katherine.
Justin Bieber
A baby Justin Bieber with his mom, Pattie Mallette.
Céline Dion
Céline Dion's mother Therese died earlier this year, and the singer dedicated her Mother's Day tribute to her.
P.K. Subban
Toronto-born hockey player P.K. Subban shared this sweet portrait with mother Maria.
Dan Levy
Dan Levy's real-life family: dad Eugene Levy, sister Sarah Levy, and mom, Deborah Divine.
John Legend
Musician John Legend paid tribute to his mother Phyllis Stephens and his mother-in-law, Vilailuck Teigen.
Tessa Virtue
Tessa Virtue celebrated her mom Kate and her sister Jordan.
Kris Jenner
One thing's for sure about the Jenner/Kardashian family: they take a LOT of photos.
Busy Philipps
Actor and author Busy Philipps pointed out some pandemic silver lining: her daughter Cricket made a card that would not have been allowed at school.
Cardi B
Cardi B and Offset celebrated with their one-year-old daughter, Kulture.
George Stroumboulopoulos
Former MuchMusic VJ George Stroumboulopoulos paid tribute to his mother with this sweet throwback photo.
Tracee Ellis Ross
"Blackish" actor Tracee Ellis Ross has the very distinct privilege of being the great Diana Ross's daughter.

