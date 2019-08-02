Freeland Brings Up Detained Canadians In Talk With Chinese Foreign Minister

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Friday that she met her Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to discuss tensions following Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive on a U.S. warrant last December, and the subsequent detention of two Canadians by China.

“The fact that we were able to speak and discuss these issues face-to-face, directly with one another, absolutely is a positive step,” Freeland said in a teleconference from Bangkok, where she was attending an annual east Asia summit.

Freeland said the two ministers met on the sidelines of the international gathering and “committed to continued discussions,” but she gave few details about their conversation.