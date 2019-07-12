Paul Chiasson/CP John McCallum listens to a question following participation at the federal cabinet meeting in Sherbrooke, Que. Jan. 16, 2019.

OTTAWA — Conservatives want Canada’s spy service to investigate John McCallum, claiming comments the former ambassador made to Chinese officials constitute a “Liberal invitation” to interfere in the upcoming election.

McCallum was fired as Canada’s ambassador to China in January after saying it would be “great for Canada” if the United States dropped its extradition case involving Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou. The former Liberal immigration minister held the diplomatic post for less than two years at the time.

McCallum raised eyebrows with an interview with the South China Morning Post this week, in which he divulged that he warned officials at China’s foreign affairs ministry that additional bans on Canadian imports could help Conservatives win government this fall.

“Anything that is more negative against Canada will help the Conservatives, [who] are much less friendly to China than the Liberals,” McCallum told the Hong Kong newspaper.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland, called his comments “highly inappropriate.”

