With the U.S. presidential election just 32 days away, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president has repeatedly downplayed the threat of the coronavirus, even as more than 200,000 Americans have died, but experts have warned that at age 74, he is already at a higher risk of falling seriously ill.

A White House official said Friday morning that the president was experiencing mild symptoms but was working from the White House residence, The Associated Press reported.

Here’s what we know so far:

Who would take over?

The Trumps have some of the best health care in the U.S. available to them, but the president is still at a higher risk of severe illness than most due to his age, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention guidelines.

The organization says people aged 65 to 74 have a five times higher risk of hospital admission with coronavirus compared with those aged 18 to 29, and a 90% higher risk of death.

If Trump becomes too ill to work, U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence would then take charge.

With a number of cases of COVID-19 reported within the White House, it is feasible that Pence could also test positive.

On Friday morning, Pence’s press secretary tweeted that the vice-president and second lady had tested negative for COVID-19.

If Pence did contract the virus and was incapacitated, the speaker of the House — Democrat Nancy Pelosi — would take over.

What about the election?

Trump has held large, often maskless, events throughout the pandemic in the months leading up to the presidential election and has repeatedly sought to downplay the virus.

The president has been fiercely criticized for these gatherings, which have attracted thousands of people and gone against health guidelines followed worldwide.

But Trump is now self-isolating after testing positive for the virus. He cancelled his plans to travel to a rally in Florida on Friday but kept a midday phone call with “vulnerable seniors” about COVID-19 support on his schedule.

It is also unclear whether Trump’s positive test will prevent him from attending the second presidential debate, set to take place on Oct. 15 in Miami.

With the election itself just 32 days away, Trump’s positive diagnosis raises huge questions around how the event will play out.

World leaders react

Global markets dropped in the wake of the announcement of Trump’s positive test, with U.S. stock futures and Asian shares sinking on Friday morning.

Pence tweeted that he and his wife, Karen, send their “love and prayers” to the Trumps.