The guy who made that iconic “Speaking Moistly” Justin Trudeau video is back — and this time he’s taking on Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s comments about a certain group of “yahoos” outside Toronto’s Queen’s Park legislature. The autotuned videos are the brainchild of YouTube user Anonymotif (a.k.a. Edmonton musician Brock Tyler). In mid-April, the prime minister advised people not to “speak moistly” in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Tyler took that damp word choice and spun it into an honest-to-God banger of a song.

“Speaking Moistly” was a smash hit, garnering nearly three million views on YouTube and a string of acoustic covers and tributes. Tyler’s latest creation follows a similar premise, spinning Ford’s comments from last week that a small group protesting lockdown measures outside of Queen’s Park were “a bunch of yahoos.” “We’ve worked so hard, we’ve come such a long way,” the autotuned Ford sings just before the beat drops into that absolute earworm of a chorus. Trudeau also makes a special appearance in the sequel for a verse chock-full of firm stares into the camera and reminders that “we need to hold on, if we move too quick, everything we’ve been doing might have been for nothing.”