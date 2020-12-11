Tijana Martin/Canadian Press Ontario Premier Doug Ford listens during a press conference at Queen's Park in Toronto on Dec. 11, 2020.

TORONTO — Ontario Premier Doug Ford reverted to his pre-pandemic self Friday after the federal government said it would increase the carbon tax every year for a decade and spend $15 billion to reduce emissions. “Folks, this carbon tax is gonna be the worst thing you could ever see,” Ford said at a press conference about the COVID-19 vaccine. “I’m a strong believer of protecting the environment. But you don’t have to protect the environment on the backs of the hard-working people of this province and of this country at a time that people are just barely holding on by their fingernails. “I was floored when I heard this. As a matter of fact, I couldn’t believe it. I had to double check.” Earlier: