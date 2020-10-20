POLITICS
10/20/2020 11:59 EDT

Doug Ford Pays Homage To Kathleen Wynne After She Says She Won’t Run Again

The current premier said he had the "utmost respect" for the former Liberal premier.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid homage to his predecessor Kathleen Wynne at the Ontario Legislature Oct. 20, 2020.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a speech about his predecessor Kathleen Wynne Tuesday after the former Liberal premier announced she wouldn’t run for another term as MPP in the next election. 

“I have the utmost respect for you,” Ford said to Wynne at Queen’s Park

“We may differ on policies, we may differ on political outlooks, but as a person, I have the utmost respect for you. You’ve walked a mile in my shoes.

“During the election … Everyone said, ‘How is Kathleen Wynne as a person?’ I said she is super nice. 

“Unlike some other people that can be just mean and nasty spirited people, vicious, vicious people,” he said to jeers from some of the Opposition NDP. 

“I said, ‘Kathleen was never that way. Always there, very kind, very polite, never took anything personal.’”

Ford said Wynne “blazed a new trail” as Ontario’s first female and openly gay premier.

Few people understand the weight of the decisions premiers must make, but Wynne does, Ford said, and he respects her for it. 

“She showed leadership … She made a decision, right or wrong.”

Lt.-Gov. of Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell and Premier Doug Ford unveil a portrait of former premier Kathleen Wynne at Queen's Park on Nov. 9, 2019.

Ford’s Progressive Conservatives beat Wynne’s governing Liberals in a landslide in 2018. The Liberals were reduced to just seven seats, one short of the eight necessary for official party status in the legislature. 

At the time, Wynne said she hoped Ford would lower the threshold to give Liberals status and perks like a research budget. Instead, his government raised the threshold to 12

Wynne resigned as Liberal leader but stayed on as an MPP.

She’s often been the target of PC attacks in the legislature, but the premier has changed his tone as of late. 

In late September, Ford foreshadowed these sentiments, saying he could “never get upset” with Wynne because she’d “walked a mile” in his shoes.

