Canadian Press/HuffPost Canada composite Ontario Premier Doug Ford paid homage to his predecessor Kathleen Wynne at the Ontario Legislature Oct. 20, 2020.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made a speech about his predecessor Kathleen Wynne Tuesday after the former Liberal premier announced she wouldn’t run for another term as MPP in the next election.

“I have the utmost respect for you,” Ford said to Wynne at Queen’s Park.

“We may differ on policies, we may differ on political outlooks, but as a person, I have the utmost respect for you. You’ve walked a mile in my shoes.

“During the election … Everyone said, ‘How is Kathleen Wynne as a person?’ I said she is super nice.

“Unlike some other people that can be just mean and nasty spirited people, vicious, vicious people,” he said to jeers from some of the Opposition NDP.

“I said, ‘Kathleen was never that way. Always there, very kind, very polite, never took anything personal.’”

