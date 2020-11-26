Life

Canadian Green, Eco-Friendly Gifts To Make The Holidays A Lot More Low-Waste

We're all for a more sustainable Christmas.

While celebrating the holidays will look different this year due to the pandemic, if you’re in the fortunate position to give, eco-friendly and local gifting can still be a priority — because Amazon really doesn’t need your money.

For a small business (particularly in these challenging times), your support can make all the difference, so we’ve put together a list of eco-friendly gifts from some of our favourite Canadian brands.

And don’t forget — there are tons of fun ways to wrap presents with less waste. You can check out a few of our favourites here.

9-Piece Chocolate Box, $24, Chocolat De Kat

Handmade in Toronto, these stunning confections are sure to excite the chocolate lover on your list. With an assortment of gorgeous options to choose from, you can custom curate your selection of white, dark, and milk shells and their delectable fillings.

Get it at Chocolat De Kat.

Honey Apricot Pillowcase Set, $55.25, Maison Tess

Give the gift of restful sleep with luxurious sustainable bedding from Montreal brand Maison Tess. Whether you’re splurging on a full set for that special someone or want to give a touch of softness with a set of pillowcases, we’re confident you’ll find a thoughtful gift here. Passionate about sustainability, the brand’s OEKO-TEK certified bedding comes simply tied with a twine bow and in zero plastic and part biodegradable packaging.

Get it at Maison Tess.

Satin Nights Srunchie Set, $67.97, Zenchies

This Manitoba-based brand cares about the environment and the working conditions of its employees as much as it does about adorning your hair with an array of beautiful scrunchies.

These sustainably sourced (the brand uses eco-friendly materials and organic fabrics) hair accessories add a splash of glam to any outfit.

Get it at Zenchies.

Mini Backback in Vegan Leather, $124.99, Lambert

Who wouldn’t love a splash of mood-boosting colour this holiday season? This versatile backpack, in a beautiful, bright, PETA-approved vegan leather, is the perfect gift for the fashion lover who appreciates design and function.

From Montreal-based brand Lambert, this cute mini can be worn as a backpack, shoulder bag or handbag thanks to interchangeable straps.

Get it at Lambert.

Ribbed Square Neck Top, $50, Kotn

Give some festive cheer this winter with this total stunner of a top from Toronto-based clothing retailer Kotn. The brand funds a number of social impact projects through the sales of their projects, including advocating for environmental responsibility and stewardship.

Get it at Kotn.

Luxe Knotted Headband, $30, Femme Faire

Even though holiday parties are cancelled this year, getting glam is still an option, particularly when you gift this gorgeous satin headband from ethical slow-fashion Canadian brand Femme Faire.

Get it at Femme Faire.

Cellulose Sponge Cloth ReWipe, $8, The REPlace

Not only are these vibrant prints bound to bring joy to any kitchen, but the cellulose cloths themselves replace both paper towels and conventional cloths, making them an eco-friendly gift for the home.

We adore all three designs (Toronto Skyline, Cactus Club and Christmas themes), from Toronto retailer The REPlace and will be sure to slip a selection into this year’s stockings.

Get it at The REPlace

Voyager Lime Sunglasses, $260, Bohten

Gift some street style flair with these contemporary sunglasses from Canadian BIPOC-owned brand Bohten. We love the eco design aspects like reclaimed wood and plant-based acetate, but it’s our fondness for the beach chic oversize vibe that has us wanting to snag a pair for ourselves, too!

Get a pair at Bohten.

CBD Bath Blooms, $16.99, Calyx

Made with organic certified and non-GMO ingredients, these beautiful bath blooms (we love the lavender & chamomile combo in Lullaby) combine the soothing power of essential oils with 100mg of CBD for the ultimate in holiday relaxation.

Get it at Calyx.

Peppermint + Eucalyptus Candle, $28, Homecoming Candles

The perfect addition to a stay-at-home self-care ritual, this vegan, all-natural soy wax candle, which is made in Vancouver, is a must-give gift this holiday season.

Get it at The Wanderly.

6 Bars of Natural Soaps, $72, The Good Bar

The ultimate gift for the green beauty lover on your list, this soap collection from Canadian BIPOC-owned brand, The Good Bar, includes a bamboo soap dish and six varieties of all-natural soaps.

Handcrafted in small batches using plant-powered ingredients, the set includes a facial bar, and an exfoliator as well as cleansers, a shea butter bar and the brand’s best-selling detox bar.

Get the collection at The Good Bar.

Reusable Glass Cup, $30, The Green Jar Shop

Grab your coffee to go and make a difference to the environment with this cute reusable cup that’s certified non-toxic and 100 per cent plastic-free. You’ll never want to use single-use cups again.

Get it at The Green Jar Shop.

