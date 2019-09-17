Jeremy Dutcher Has A Message For Maxime Bernier: ‘Enough’

Tijana Martin/CP Jeremy Dutcher performs during the Polaris Music Prize gala in Toronto on September 17, 2018.

OTTAWA — Indigenous singer-songwriter Jeremy Dutcher is done with People’s Party of Canada (PPC) Leader Maxime Bernier. The 2018 Polaris Prize winner made his thoughts known at this year’s awards gala in Toronto Monday after he praised artists for coming together to share a stage, and their stories, to challenge “narratives of separateness.” “I woke up this morning and I opened my phone and I saw that the People’s Party of Canada was given a leadership debate spot,” said the musician, a member of Tobique First Nation. A chorus of boos erupted from the audience. He called Bernier’s slate of candidates representative of “an anti-immigrant party in this country,” and asked the Beauce incumbent in French to “stop.” “Enough,” Dutcher said. “You do not come to this country and then tell us when it’s closed. We always welcome in this land. That is how we do it. That is how the matriarchs have done it.” Watch: 5 things to know about Maxime Bernier

The Polaris Prize is one of the country’s top music awards given to the “best Canadian album of the year based on artistic merit without regard to genre.” This year, the prestigious prize was awarded to Brampton, Ont. rapper Haviah Mighty for her album “13th Floor.” Dutcher won the award’s $50,000 cash prize last year for his trailblazing album “Wolastoqiyik Lintuwakonawa,” in which he blended old Maliseet recordings and recorded tracks in Wolastoq, his first language. Bernier was given the green light by leaders’ debate commissioner and former governor general David Johnston Monday to join two federal debates next month. The Conservative leadership runner-up quit Scheer’s party last year to start the PPC. The former cabinet minister has since earned notoriety for party organizers soliciting far-right groups for support, posing for a picture with white supremacist Paul Fromm, calling 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg “mentally unstable,” and promoting dog-whistle policies that target immigrants and refugees. Tory leader not fazed about Bernier’s debate invite Johnston’s decision comes weeks after the commission’s initially excluded Bernier from the debates because it was unclear if he would satisfy the eligibility criteria. Bernier told a room of supporters in Saint John, N.B. Monday that he was having a good day because the leaders’ debate commission recognized the PPC as a “real national political party.” NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh sent a letter to Johnston stating he’s “troubled” by the decision to include Bernier in the federal leaders’ debates. Bernier has “courted racists to run for his party,” Singh wrote, adding that the PPC leader hasn’t “earned the privilege” of being on a national stage. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer told reporters in Winnipeg Tuesday that he’s willing to debate anyone who is running to be prime minister. When asked if he was concerned about Bernier’s party splitting conservatives votes, Scheer responded, “Not at all.”