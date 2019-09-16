TORONTO — The stage is set for Maxime Bernier to participate in the two official federal election debates next month.
The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was not included in the initial invitation to the two debates overseen by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, pending certain criteria.
On Monday, the leaders’ debates commissioner and former governor general David Johnston invited Bernier to join the other five federal party leaders in the Oct. 7 English debate and the Oct. 10 French debate.
“With the benefit of more recent information, I am of the view that the PPC has attracted a significant number of party members, has established a notable presence in the media and on the political landscape and, based on recent polling data, has achieved a reasonable chance of success in more than
one riding,” said Johnston in a news release.
In August, Johnston told the PPC it had to meet two of three criteria to be invited to the debates:
- Representation in the House of Commons by an MP elected by under the party’s banner.
- Candidates endorsed in at least 90 per cent of electoral districts in the general election.
- A legitimate chance of electing more than one candidate in the election or receive at least four per cent of valid votes in the most recent general election.
The party was also asked to provide a list of three to five ridings where they believed they could win.
The commission said on Friday that it considered a range of factors in its decision including party membership and fundraising, riding polls it conducted, as well as publicly available data and analysis of certain ridings, and “prominent media presence on a range of national issues.”
The commission’s invitation comes after PPC supporters rallied for his inclusion with the hashtag #LetMaxSpeak.
The Liberals, Conservatives, New Democrats, Bloc Quebecois and the Green Party have confirmed participation in the debates, which will be held at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Que.
Moderated by partnership journalists
In May, the commission issued a request for proposal, seeking bidders to produce the English and French debates. Nine media outlets formed the Canadian Debate Production Partnership and won the contract to produce the two events.
The moderators for the debates come from those partner media organizations:
- CBC News
- Radio-Canada
- CTV News
- Global News
- Toronto Star and the Torstar chain
- HuffPost Canada and HuffPost Québec
- La Presse
- Le Devoir
- L’actualité.
