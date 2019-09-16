Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press Maxime Bernier, leader of the People's Party of Canada, has been invited to the federal election leaders' debates.

TORONTO — The stage is set for Maxime Bernier to participate in the two official federal election debates next month.

The leader of the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) was not included in the initial invitation to the two debates overseen by the Leaders’ Debates Commission, pending certain criteria.

On Monday, the leaders’ debates commissioner and former governor general David Johnston invited Bernier to join the other five federal party leaders in the Oct. 7 English debate and the Oct. 10 French debate.

“With the benefit of more recent information, I am of the view that the PPC has attracted a significant number of party members, has established a notable presence in the media and on the political landscape and, based on recent polling data, has achieved a reasonable chance of success in more than

one riding,” said Johnston in a news release.

