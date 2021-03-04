Trudeau Showed No Empathy For Cancer Patient's Story, Pallister Claims

HuffPost Canada Composite/Canadian Press Images Prime Minister Justin Trudeau dismissed the story of a cancer patient who waited to see a doctor and a specialist, Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister claimed Thursday.

“I’m not your banker.” That’s how Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau callously responded after the premier told him about one woman’s lengthy wait for a cancer diagnosis. After multiple waits to see health professionals and get a test result, a specialist told the woman, “it’s too bad we couldn’t have caught this sooner,” Pallister said Thursday at a joint news conference with other provincial leaders. Pallister said health-care wait times like that woman experienced aren’t Trudeau’s fault, “except if he ignores the problem, and then it becomes his fault.” He said, “Canadians don’t need a banker, we need a partner.” Earlier:

Pallister teamed up with other premiers to again call on Ottawa to bolster federal health-care transfer payments in its upcoming budget. He said the exchange with Trudeau about the cancer patient happened about five years ago after he had just been sworn-in as premier. The Prime Minister’s Office declined to immediately dispute the story. Trudeau’s director of communications told HuffPost Canada he would be in touch when they had a response.

... Thinking with your head, in the absence of your empathy, is a danger. Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister

Pallister said he couldn’t understand why the prime minister wouldn’t want to partner with premiers to increase health-care funding. “I think it comes down to: thinking with your head, in the absence of your empathy, is a danger,” Pallister said. “I don’t know why any prime minister would not understand the importance and urgency of dealing with this issue.” The premiers say provinces and territories are covering 78 per cent of health-care costs and this proportion will only increase without action. They want the federal government to commit to paying 35 cents of every dollar spent on health care, which would require $28 billion in new spending this year. Provincial leaders also want the feds to increase its health transfer to provinces and territories by five per cent annually.

Premier of Ontario/YouTube Premiers listen during a virtual news conference Thursday.