Want To Keep Kawhi Leonard, Raptors Fans? Stop Throwing Swag At Him

If you woke up in remote proximity to the NBA and the Toronto Raptors , you know that history was made last night. The Raptors are officially the NBA’s first-ever Canadian champions , after qualifying for the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history.

Masai Ujiri’s ingenious master plan brought the current best player in the league, Kawhi Leonard, to Toronto.

Kawhi brought talent, heart and leadership to the Raptors game. His no-quit approach seems to have infected the rest of the team that beat the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-game winning streak after losing the first two games of the series. Kawhi Leonard was the missing piece of the Toronto Raptors puzzle; so, naturally, we want to keep him in Toronto.

On July 1, Kawhi Leonard has the option of entering free agency. Leonard’s playoff performance this season increases his value to any team and gives Leonard all the control. He can choose the team he wants. Toronto wants Kawhi to stay. Enter: Raptors Republic and Ka’wine and Dine.

