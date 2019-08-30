A former prime minister has caused outrage online after calling for a hurricane to hit the U.S. president’s Florida estate. Kim Campbell, the first and only woman to serve as Canada’s prime minister, tweeted Wednesday that she was “rooting” for Hurricane Dorian to have a “direct hit on Mar a Lago!” The Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach Florida is owned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On Friday morning, Campbell deleted the tweet and apologized to anyone who may have been offended. “It was intended as sarcasm-not a serious wish of harm. Throwaway lines get a life of their own on Twitter. I [should] know better. Mea culpa,” she wrote.

The remark stirred up a flurry of fiery reactions on Twitter. It also got the attention of several U.S. outlets, including Fox News, USA Today and the New York Post. Some said Campbell sounded “childish,” while others said the comment was “beneath” a former prime minister. One tweet that captured Campbell’s interest pointed out that many people live in the hurricane’s potentially destructive path. She responded by saying there are also people in Puerto Rico, where a deadly storm killed 2,975 people in 2018, according to the island government’s official numbers.

The former politician issued another tweet Thursday to clarify her original take on the matter, where she criticized the U.S. president. “Trump’s indifference to suffering is intolerable! [Would] also help if he tackled climate change which is making hurricanes more destructive! Instead, he will remove limits on methane! Get a grip!”

